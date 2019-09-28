CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Fall Follies concert, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Kobler Hall, 308 Hanover St., today, 3 p.m. Features music from the American Songbook. $15 for adults, and $5 for students. ccfbg.org.
- Sierra Club walk, today, noon. Connector trail, 3.9 mile walk, from James Madison’s Montpelier to Grelen Nursery. Register in advance at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com. 540/598-8207.
- UMW Tree Festival, Ball Circle, Thursday, 3-5 p.m. Learn more about UMW’s Tree Certified campus, local environmental organizations and how to get involved in the community and sustainability initiatives. Hosted by UMW Sustainability.
- Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Thursday, 10–11 a.m. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Scholarship Fundraising Dinner Honoring Dr. Gladys and Ira West, King George Citizens Center, Route 3, just west of King George Courthouse, Friday, 6 p.m. $50. Proceeds will support the mathematics studies of graduating high school seniors in King George County. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Unity Festival, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane, Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Live entertainment and activities, food trucks and vendors. Free. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rappahannock Region–Fredericksburg Branch. unityfestivalrr.org; or bgcrr.org/unity-festival-2019.
- Yard sale fundraiser, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Clothing and household items, homemade cakes, pies, candy and cookies will be available. Hosted by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
- Now and Then Doll Club of Fredericksburg show and sale, Elks Lodge 875, 11309 Tidewater Trail, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique to modern dolls and toys. $6 adults, $3 children.
- Chicken BBQ dinner and bake sale, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Roadside sale begins at 3 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Cornhole Tournament, Spilman Park, 3543 Colvin Road, Jeffersonton, Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Family event features regulation boards, bracket style and cash prize. Preregistration is $25 for each two person team or $30 at the gate. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Ruritan Club. For more information and registration form, visit jeffersonvaruritanclub.org; or call 540/522-6740.
- Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St., Oct. 7-12, 1-4 p.m. Explore and learn of the history of the house and view its collection of beautiful antiques and decorative arts. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- NRA Firearms Basic Class, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 8, 5–9 p.m. Open to everyone; upon completion of this course, students will have met all of the Virginia State requirements to apply for their Conceal Carry Permit. An application will be provided after the course, with a certificate of completion. Cost is $75 or free to all members of the American Legion Post 320 family. Sign up by calling John Kirkpatrick at 540/246-2190.
- “Brains and Balance,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 12, 2-3 p.m. Six-session course designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- “Rosewell: An Overview and History,” RCC’s Glenns campus, Oct. 9 and 10, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Clayton James will give a presentation and history of Rosewell on Oct. 9 in the lecture hall, followed by a tour and visit to Rosewell the next day. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required for this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”A Julian Barnes Literary Sampler,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31, l–3 p.m. With Gail Kenna. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Reception in honor of Lawrence Davies, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Oct. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. The traveling exhibition for the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually. 540/372-1144; or librarypoint.org.
- “Protecting the Potomac” golf tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club of Fredericksburg, Oct. 11. Registration is at 8 a.m., and the shot gun start is at 9 a.m. Registration is $80 per player or $320 per team and includes breakfast, prizes, raffles, green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch. Captain’s Choice and mulligans, and the first-place team wins cash. Sponsored by the Fairview Beach Resident’s Association. 540/907-0360; fairviewbeach.org.
- Big Fall Cleanup and Trash Dash in Downtown Parks and Trails, meet at Old Mill Park, Oct. 12, 9-11 a.m. Volunteers of all ages will head out to assigned parks and trails. Gloves, grabbers and trash bags provided. Pre-registration is recommended, especially for groups, but walk ups will not be turned away. Register at riverfriends.org/event/big-fall-cleanup-2019. 540/372-1086 x 213
- “Hartwood Church Amidst War,” Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Free admission. Civil War era refreshments and items for sale. Rain or shine.
- Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Oct. 12. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K—$25; 1-mile fun run—$10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Oct. 12, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 12, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- DREAMS4U 2019 silent auction, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Oct. 12, 4:30–8:30 p.m. With performances by school groups, two beverages and appetizers. Cash bar. buff.ly/2JKar8R.
MEETINGS
- Archaeological Ordinance Public Information Meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Monday, 6:30 p.m. Public information meeting for the creation of a citywide archaeological ordinance. The public is invited to learn about Fredericksburg’s archaeological record, understand protections to be incorporated into land development processes and provide input. 540/372-1179; or fredericksburgva.gov.
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Silent Auction event features donations from Caroline Street merchants. Proceeds support community’s charitable organizations. Bring cash or checkbooks. New members welcome. aarp3396.org.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in their lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hot Line. 540/373-2028; aadistrict30va.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meets Fridays at 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, in All Saints Hall Room 5. 540/805-0534.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/370-0835.
- Animal Rites USA, a pet-bereavement support group, meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Conference Room 2, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sponsored by Animal Rites USA. 540/361-7487. Free.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg meets the second Thursday of every month. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202 or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Regional Hospital Beck House. For information contact Melissa Deal at 540/829-8809 or mdeal@culpeperhospital.com.
- Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, third floor conference room. For information, contact Aimee at 540/498-4874.
- Caregivers Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month, 3-4 p.m., at Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. For more information, contact Emily J. Wild, 540/891-1200; or ewild@capitalcaring.org.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382) and at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road (540/967-2424); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- Circle of Parents, a direct service program of Rappahannock Area Council for Children and Parents, meets at various locations. For information call 540/785-6217 or visit raccap.org.
- CoDA Co-Dependants Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets first, third and fifth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital; and second and fourth Tuesdays, Spotsylvania Hospital. 540/847-6974.
- Coping with Trauma meets Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. at 4701 Market St., Suite C, near Lee’s Hill Shopping Center. Tracy, 540/645-6042.
- Debtors Anonymous, a support group for those needing help with debt, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. 540/841-0108.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Regional Hospital. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Fredericksburg Foster and Forever Families, support group for families with foster or adoptive children and for waiting families, meets fourth Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hanover Street.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516.
- Hospice Support Care Family Expressions Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30–8 p.m., at Harbor House Bereavement and Training Center, 2103 Washington Ave. 540/361-7071 or info@hospicesupportcare.org.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- LOW Lions Vision Impaired Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., at LOW Community Center. Contact 540/972-1629 or 540/972-7108 for more information.
- Mental Illness Support Group meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7–9 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. Katie, 540/846-3332.
- NAMI Connection support group for people with mental illness, meets Wednesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital in Conference Room 1 West, through main doors, first left corridor, room on right. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness, Rappahannock Chapter, Connections, a free, peer-led support for adults living with mental illness, meets the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Mary Washington Hospital. Contact Elaine Arnold, 540/847-6974.
- Parents of Adults with Aspergers meets the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. 540/842-1005.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Project Discovery, a support group for married women questioning their sexuality or for women coming out later in life, meets the second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 540/373-2776.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
Regional ReachOuts, a support group for military family members, meets at Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.