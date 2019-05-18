CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Dance, Hope, Cure, Merchants Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd., today, 2:30 p.m. Performances, demonstrations and personal testimonies. Fundraiser for Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation. Presented by the ballet ensemble performance companies of All That & Jazz. classy.org/team/229186; dancehopecure.org.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Monday, 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. SBA programs overview, Marketing & Sales for Small Business and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- Community Conversations: Civic Engagement, Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Connect with local leaders committed to voter engagement, volunteerism and cultivating community. In partnership with The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. librarypoint.org.
- Gluten-Free Living: Baking, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Let’s Cook! Ratatouille, Rice and Pommes Frites, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- George Washington Lecture Series: The Social Role of Garbage in Colonial Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. David Muraca will explore some of the aspects of colonial waste disposal and put these practices into a larger context that in turn may make modern persons question their own sense of normalcy. kenmore.org.
- “What’s New in Scottish Tourism,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg presents veteran travel agent Richard Schwartz. Free.
- Plant-based cooking class, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a vegan dish for the potluck which follows the class or make a contribution to The Table, St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Interactive workshop: “Conscious Business,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Mommy and Me Sign Language class, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Friday through June 21, 10-10:45 a.m. Help strengthen your babies’ intellectual development and help him or her learn a second language through signs, stories, activities and more; five sessions. Dads are welcome too. $50. To register or for more information, contact Rebecca Bennett at 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Sign Language for Different Learners, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Friday through June 21, 11 a.m.-noon. For ages 14 and above with a disability; five sessions. $50. To register or for more information, contact Rebecca Bennett at 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Vietnam: Our Noble Failure, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 4-5 p.m. Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Colton, author of “Vietnam: Our Noble Failure—An Intelligence Officer’s Perspective,” presents this first-hand account of his time as an Air Force Intelligence officer serving as a strategic advisor to the Vietnamese Air Force from 1966 to 1967. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, National Cemetery, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Luminaria honoring soldiers who have died in the service of this country, “Taps” every 30 minutes and park staff telling stories about some of the formerly unidentified soldiers. Free. Park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the cemetery. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date is May 26. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Luminaria, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave., Saturday, 6 p.m. Guided cemetery tour by Dan Janzeger; closing salute volley from SCV Mathew Fontaine Maury Camp. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
- A Special Saturday Before Memorial Day Tribute at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 2 p.m. Honoring those Civil War soldiers who gave their lives on the Chancellorsville and Wilderness battlefields. Park Supervisory Historian Greg Mertz will reflect on the legacy of Confederate Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. The program will last about one hour. Ellwood will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rain or shine, although severe weather may result in cancellation. fowb.org; nps.gov/frsp.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Marine Thunder Ride to Rolling Thunder, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, May 26. Ride with the Band of Brothers USMC Motorcycle Riding Club to Rolling Thunder in Washington, D.C. Parking lot opens at 6 a.m.; ceremony at 7 a.m.; depart with police escort 7:30 a.m. All riders welcome. Organized by Band of Brothers USMC Motorcycle Riding Club. Supported by the Quantico Young Marines. usmcmuseum.com.
- Memorial Day ceremony, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., May 27, noon. Keynote speaker of 40-minute program will be retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer. 540/693-3200 x4040; nps.gov/frsp.
- Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument, 1208-1298 Washington Ave., May 27, noon. Wreath laying ceremony with bagpipe accompaniment. Free.
- A Walk to Remember and Wreath Laying, meet at Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse, May 27, 9 a.m. One-mile walk with American Legion Post 320 to honor Spotsylvania County’s fallen military heroes. Wear a poppy and carry a soldier’s name in remembrance, both provided.
- Culpeper Remembers, American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road, May 27, 3-4 p.m. Selections from Crossroads Youth Orchestra, Piedmont Community Band, Pen to Paper and Stageworks. Bring your own picnic baskets, blankets and chairs, and drinks. American Legion Post 330 will provide free hot dogs and hamburgers. Rain or shine.
- 153rd Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave., May 27, 10 a.m. Robert Epp presents “A Genealogist’s View of The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” In case of rain, the program will be held at the Crown Shield Building on the grounds of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
- Memorial Day Service, Mount Lawn Cemetery, 9327 Woodford Road, Woodford, May 27, noon. A concession stand with homemade goodies will be available.
- Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary tour and potluck, May 27. The tour will begin at noon; the potluck will begin at 3 p.m. RSVP by email to tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, May 29, 9:30-11 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Memory Cafés offer a fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Book Tour, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., May 29, 7-8:30 p.m. Author Jon Steinman presents “Grocery Story: The Promise of Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.” Copies will be available for purchase. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Virginia in 1619—Celebrating 400 Years, Historic Christ Church and Museum, May 29 and June 5 and 12, 1-3 p.m. With Robert Teagle. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
MEETINGS
- Finfish Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC office building, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Harvest report, blue catfish and northern snakehead. 804/224-7148.
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Annual Installation of Officers and potluck. gloria.bennett1@yahoo.com.
- Jefferson Ruritan Club, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Free. Dinner followed by a short program from Becky Sheetz and a short business meeting. 540/937-5119; JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
- Master Gardener general membership, Howell Branch Library, Room 1, 806 Lyons Blvd., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Photographer Barbara Ellison presents “Up Close and Personal: The Botanical Portrait and Its Story.” Free.