CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Bastille Day, Market Square, today, 6-10 p.m. Live music, authentic French street food, French wines, craft beer and other beverages. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the FSCA student summer exchange program with Frejus, France. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
- Book signing: Perry Cabot, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, today, 3 p.m. Cabot signs “Anatomy of a Village Jeffersonton, 1930, Culpeper County Virginia.” Sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library and the Society for the Preservation of Culpeper History. Book available for sale at $12. Limited printing.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. SBA programs overview, Market Research & Competitive Analysis and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, Paradise Diner, 260 Warrenton Road, July 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dutch treat breakfast with others who support the preservation of Chatham Manor. friendsofchatham.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., July 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, July 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Researching your Virginia Roots, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, July 20, 10-11:30 a.m. Analyzing records and the information they contain with Katie Derby. Limited to 15 students. 540/825-8691.
- Beyond Braveheart: The William Wallace Story, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., July 24, 7 p.m. Free. Presented by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources, Culpeper County Library Study Room 2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, July 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Early Culpeper County records and how to use them for genealogical research with Julie Bushong. Limited to two students. 540/825-8691.
- Peace in the Paint, Mayfield Community, July 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. “Balling against Bullying.”
- Country Breakfast for Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, July 27, 5-7 p.m. Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit and pastries. $8 adults, $4 children 4 to 10. Children 3 and under eat free. Call ahead for take-out. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Spaghetti dinner and bake sale, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, July 27, 5-7 p.m. $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 years old. Kids 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., July 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
MEETINGS
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Floral design workshop by renowned Fredericksburg floral designer Jan Williams. $10 at the door. Attendees will have chance to take home one of Jan’s creations. For additional information contact Sandy Pearson at spearson@pearsonplanners.com.
- Master Gardener General Membership, Fredericksburg Branch Library, Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Forester Karen E. Snape discusses selecting and planting bare root, containerized and ball-and-burlap trees and the follow-up care required for the first years of life.
- Monthly Meeting and Fellowship, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, July 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.