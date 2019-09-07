CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Seurat Sunday, Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George, today, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free plein air painting and photography event. In partnership with Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. 540/663-3861.
- Family 3D and Target Archery Shoot, Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club, Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania, today, 9 a.m.-noon. Wooded trail with 25 target stations. $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. manahoacbowmen.com.
- Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series, 815 Princess Anne St., courtroom, second floor, today, 2–4 p.m. Richard Guy Wilson examines the Courthouse in the context of James Renwick Jr.’s career and legacy. Free. hffi.org.
- ”Monarch Madness,” Wild Birds Unlimited, 1937 Carl D. Silver Parkway, today, 1 p.m. Learn about the biology, ecology and migration to Mexico of the monarch butterfly with Mike Callahan of Caledon State Park. 540/548-9393.
- Senior citizen bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. Bingo for seniors 55 and older. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Anyone wishing to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward is welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- “Introduction to Computers,” RCC’s Warsaw campus, Monday and Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 2:30–4:30 p.m. Lead by Martin Bailey, course includes an overview of Windows 7, Windows 10 and Microsoft Office Suite. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824.
- VHDA-Homebuyer workshop, BB&T, 3600 Plank Road, Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register at vhda.com. Contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips from the latest research, Cardinal Institute for Health Careers, 150 Riverside Parkway, Suite 211, Stafford, Tuesday, 1–2:30 p.m. Register by calling 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- NRA Firearms Basic Class, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Tuesday, 5–9 p.m. Open to everyone; upon completion of this course, students will have met all of the Virginia State requirements to apply for their Conceal Carry Permit. An application will be provided after the course, with a certificate of completion. Cost is $75 or free to all members of the American Legion Post 320 family. Sign up by calling John Kirkpatrick at 540/246-2190.
- Suicide Prevention Conference, Germanna Community College- Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. Screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” panel discussion and resource tables. Lunch provided upon preregistration. Free; sponsored by Germanna Community College, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, and Healthy Culpeper. For registration, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at 540/321-8751; or knickson@rrcsb.org.
- Atlantic Striped Bass Draft Addendum VI public hearing, Potomac River Fisheries Commission, Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Addendum explores a range of management alternatives designed to end overfishing to the target level in 2020. 804/224-7148.
- Master Gardener Course, Stafford County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Sept. 10, 9 a.m.–noon. Ten-week course is open to the public and will include 50-hour requisite training for Volunteer Extension Master Gardener designation and intensive instruction in proper horticulture practices. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 23 or class is full. Cost is $225. To register, call 540/658-8000, ext. 1056, or email Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu.
- Harlem Renaissance Comes to Tappahannock, L.I.F.E. School of Art, Tappahannock, Tuesday, Thursday and Sept. 17 and 19, 4–6 p.m. Explore the iconic art, music and writings associated with the African-American cultural movement stemming from the Great Migration in the early 1920s to 1949. Advance registration and payment of $55, which includes supplies, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sumerduck Post Office, 5338 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Hosted by the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. Parking is available at the club. Limited handicap parking at the Post Office. 540/445-1714; or fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Bi-annual Book Sale, Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Friday through Sept. 17. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., for members of the Friends of the Library only; customers can join at the door. Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items half price. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items $1 per bag.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Friday, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Blues & BBQ Concert, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Features Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. A $10 per person donation is appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Saturday, noon. Supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit afsp.org/fredericksburg to sign up for free.
- Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern Home to the Irish Brigade, Sept. 15, 1-5 p.m. Irish traditions in music, dance and food, plus vendors and raffle. Admission is free. Hosted by the General T.F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians.
- Celebration of Love: Recognizing Achievements and Great Success, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Sept. 15, 2–4:30 p.m. Organizations, vendors, door prizes, refreshments. Sponsored by Empowered Women Outreach. Coordinated by Bertina Davis Brown.
- Critical Decision Making—Critical Decision Points—Training for Parents of Students with Disabilities, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Information on critical decision points that can affect a child’s ability to earn a diploma and be ready for higher education or a career and their potential consequences. Snacks will be available, but lunch will be on your own. Register at criticaldecisionpoints.eventbrite.com. Contact Cheryl Lloyd at clloyd@cildrc.org for more information.
- Caroline County NAACP Candidate’s Forum, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. Candidates for the 55th House of Delegates seat, the 99th House of Delegates seat and the candidates for the 4th District Senate seat will be featured. Free. 804/339-4177.
- Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Thursday. 540/445-1714; or email SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
- Square dance lessons, The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Sept. 18, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesdays for 14 weeks. $75. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- AARP Driver Safety, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For persons 50 years and older. Taught by AARP. $15-$20. Registration forms available at Holbert Building, Marshall Center and the Parks and Rec Office at Loriella Park. Deadline to register is Sept. 13. 540/507-7529; spotsylvaniava.us/parksandrec.
- Fundraiser for Mental Health America, Fredericksburg, Italian Station, 620 Caroline St., Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Representatives from MHAFVA talk about mental health, warning signs and ways to help; make a live terrarium in a coffee mug; and enjoy coffee and refreshments. $35.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Sept. 20, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- “Winning the War Against Paper Clutter,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 20, 1-3 p.m. Learn what makes paper management so challenging, strategies for clearing paper clutter and daily management, what papers to keep and what can be pitched. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20, is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Baron “Deuce” P. Braswell Run Against Teen Violence, Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 21. Youth 1-mile at 8 a.m.; 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. $10-$35. 540/834-2440; braswellrun.com.
- World Peace Flag Ceremony, Aikido in Fredericksburg, 6155 Hickory Ridge Road, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. The program will focus on the carrying of 193 flags representing all the countries in the United Nations while saying “May Peace Prevail on Earth.” Contact the dojo if you’d like to carry a specific country’s flag. Free. aikidoinfredericksburg.org.
- Researching your Virginia Roots with Katie Derby, Culpeper County Library Conference Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Sept. 21, 10–11:30 a.m. Analyzing records and the information they contain with a critical eye. Classes are limited to 15 students each. 540/825-8691.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
MEETINGS
- Lake of the Woods Democratic Club, LOW Community Center, Classroom 2, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Retired Fredericksburg physician Jay Brock will speak on the topic “Single-Payer Medicare for All? Liberal? Conservative? Actually It’s Both.” Everyone is welcome, without regard to political affiliation. lowdemocrats.org.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library Room 3, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Topics for discussion include the recent regrading, membership in the Center for Non-Profit Excellence in Charlottesville and Oct. 12 rummage sale. Items may be dropped off at Giant Food in Harrison Crossing, starting Oct. 1. Donations may be made at spotsydogpark.org; or to Box 42236, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
- Finfish Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC Office, Colonial Beach, Thursday, 6 p.m. Topics include Blue Catfish, artificial reefs and Striped Bass Addendum VI. 804/224-7148.
- Complete Count Committee, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Sept. 16, 7-8 p.m. The CCC is a group of citizens and stakeholders organized with the purpose of ensuring all people are counted in the census. Its task is to educate and motivate Fredericksburg residents to participate in the census by distributing educational information about the census and planning activities for outreach. Census Partnership Specialist George Millsaps will be present to advise the group on beginning this effort. To volunteer, contact Susanna Finn at 540/372-1179. For more information visit fredericksburgva.gov.
- NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Bob Martin, State Legislative Chair, will update members, and a representative from AETNA will be on hand to discuss 2020 FEHBP plans. 540/370-0036.
- Food Co-op annual meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Sept. 22, 3–4:30 p.m. Celebrate four years of amazing progress with co-op board election, update on store opening and light refreshments. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club meeting and fellowship, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 23, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
