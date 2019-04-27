CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Sing For a Night With The Spotsylvanians Chorus, The Marshall Center, 8802 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 6:30-9 p.m. Meet and greet, sit in on a rehearsal and refreshments. Registration forms for next season will be available.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Monday, 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. SBA programs overview, Writing Your Business Plan and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St., Monday through May 4, 1-4 p.m. St. James’ House is open to the public for tours only two weeks a year. $5 per person, free for members.
- Happy hour and Muffin Madness, Adventure Brewing Co., 33 Perchwood Drive, No. 101, Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Bring your favorite home-made muffins for a friendly competition; enjoy specialty infused beer to pair with the muffins. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Co-op. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, Historic Kenmore, Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.- noon. Zac Cunningham discusses William Key Howard Jr., who repaired Kenmore’s damaged plaster ceilings when he lived in Kenmore with his family in the years following the Civil War. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. Participants will climb a total of 80 stairs. A few passageways and stairwells are twisting, narrow, and confined. A liability release form must be completed prior to the tour. 540/370-0732 x24; or hayes@gwffoundation.org.
- National Day of Prayer event, Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9107 Judicial Center Lane, Thursday, 11:45 a.m. The theme is Love One Another! Love one another, just as I have loved you. The national prayer will commence at noon.
- National Day of Prayer event, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Speaker Series: Jarod Kearney, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Kearney will speak on preserving family heirlooms. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- “Four Short Novels and Their Male Characters,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Thursday and May 9 and 16, l-3 p.m. Gail Kenna leads this discussion course on the male characters in Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It,” Ian McEwan’s “On Chesil Beach,” Julian Barnes’ “The Sense of an Ending” and Philip Roth’s “Everyman.” Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, the disability Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Thursday through June 6, 9-11 a.m. Topics include dealing with depression, communication skills, healthy eating, better breathing techniques, pain and fatigue management, preventing falls, making decisions, physical activity, dealing with difficult emotions and more. Free. To register, contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org; or Tennie Gratz at tgratz@cildrc.org.
- Inspiring Women Event: Sundresses and Inspirations Luncheon Benefit, The Prince Hall Masonic Lodge No. 61, 3418 Shannon Park Drive, Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Inspiring words, song and dance from dynamic women in our area. $20. Please bring an uplifting trinket to place in a donation basket. Benefits Unmasked Inc., to assist domestic violence victims and less fortunate youth. 540/455-3911; crystal@unmaskeduplifts.org.
- 50th Garden Anniversary Celebration, Mary Washington House, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Period costumed volunteers, refreshments. and an exhibit detailing the garden from past to present. $5 adult, $1 for student/child.
- Tea and Tour: The Ladies of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave., Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Eighteenth-century tea service with Kenmore tea and gingerbread, tour of the first floor of the mansion, vignettes. $20 adults, $10 under 17. Reservations required. Limited availability. 540/370-0732 ext. 24; or email hayes@gwffoundation.org.
- Charles Washington’s birthday, Rising Sun Tavern, Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Tour, lawn games and cupcakes included with admission.
- Fredericksburg Great Strides, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Two mile walk is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Register or donate at fightcf.cff.org/site/TR?fr_id=7496&pg=entry.
- Nonprofit Expo and Family Fun Day, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville, Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Features local profits and non-profits, wall climbing, fishing, moon bounce and face-painting give-aways and more. Free. Refreshments will be available for purchase. verdunadventurebound.org.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. Education program presented by Ellen Phipps of the Alzheimer’s Association. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and find out more about resources. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.
- Spring yard sale and vendor event, Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. With silent auction.
- Spring plant sale, St. John’s Episcopal Church grounds, 9415 Kings Highway, King George, Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and more.
- Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market opening celebration, Depot District, Davis and Commerce streets, Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more. Through Oct. 19.
- Battle of the Wilderness 155th Anniversary, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday and May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Living historians will portray famous participants in the battle and replicate a Council of War 1 p.m.; interactive “military maneuvers” at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; observation balloon, field hospital, the Spotsylvania Civilian Corps and guided tours. Free.
- Book signing: Michael Hardy, Chancellorsville Visitors Center, 9001 Plank Road, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hardy presents and will sign copies of “General Lee’s Immortals: Branch-Lane Brigade in the Army of Northern Virginia, 1861–1865.” nps.gov/frsp/index.htm.
- Beauty Beyond the Bell, Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St., May 5, 3-5 p.m. Fashion show includes food, drink tickets, swag bag and raffle entry. $50. Benefits Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. Sponsored by Salon 730. 540/373-6040; Salon730@aol.com.
- Walk MS, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., May 5, 1 p.m. Fundraiser for the National MS Society. To participate or to volunteer call 855/372-1331; or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org; or visit walkMS.org.
- Credit workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, May 6, 5-6 p.m. Free. To register call Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Homebuyer workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, May 6, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Register at vhda.com. Call Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Taking the Mystery out of Ancient Grains,” RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, May 6, 1-4 p.m. Learn how to transform wheatberries, farro, and quinoa into healthy and delicious meals. Students will make a mixed grain salad, wheatberry pilaf, and warm roasted vegetables with quinoa salad. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $55, is required to take this course. 804/333-6824; minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Community Conversations: Civic Engagement, Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, May 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Connect with local leaders committed to voter engagement, volunteerism and cultivating community. In partnership with The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. librarypoint.org.
- Drinking with the Washingtons: Archaeological Evidence for Colonial Imbibing at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., May 7, 7-9 p.m. George Washington Lecture Series. Mara Kaktins explores explore how consumption of alcoholic beverages was a fixture of eighteenth-century life from cradle to grave. kenmore.org.
MEETINGS
- National Association Of Active And Retired Federal Employees, Caroline County Chapter 2112, Timbers Restaurant, 8026 Prosperity Way, Ladysmith, Thursday, noon. Alzheimer’s Regional Director Lori H. Myers is guest speaker. 804/994-6875.
- Northern Neck Audubon Society, Lancaster County Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock, May 6, 3:30 p.m. Dr. Shawn T. Dash will present Insects: The Uncelebrated Partners of the Bird World. Refreshments and socializing start at 3:15 p.m.
- Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society, Stratford Hall, Westmoreland County, May 8, 10 a.m. Patrick O’Neill will share the history of how the Northern Neck changed the outcome of the War of 1812 at 11 a.m. This event is open to the public and admission is free. To attend the guest speaker’s presentation and/or luncheon, only, plan to arrive by 10:45 a.m. At noon a buffet luncheon will be served for $30 per person. Reservations are required by Wednesday. Email nnvhs@live.com to request a reservation form.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in thier lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hot Line. 540/373-2028; aadistrict30va.org.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/370-0835.
- Animal Rites USA, a pet-bereavement support group, meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Conference Room 2, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sponsored by Animal Rites USA. 540/361-7487. Free.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg meets the second Thursday of every month. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202 or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Regional Hospital Beck House. For information contact Melissa Deal at 540/829-8809 or mdeal@culpeperhospital.com.
- Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, third floor conference room. For information, contact Aimee at 540/498-4874.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the first and third Thursday of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10:30 a.m. to noon. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/891-1200.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382) and at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road (540/967-2424); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- Circle of Parents, a direct service program of Rappahannock Area Council for Children and Parents, meets at various locations. For information call 540/785-6217 or visit raccap.org.
- CoDA Co-Dependants Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets first, third and fifth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital; and second and fourth Tuesdays, Spotsylvania Hospital. 540/847-6974.
- Coping with Trauma meets Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. at 4701 Market St., Suite C, near Lee’s Hill Shopping Center. Tracy, 540/645-6042.
- Debtors Anonymous, a support group for those needing help with debt, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. 540/841-0108.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Regional Hospital. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Enter through the main hospital entrance. flatrun@erols.com.
- Fredericksburg Foster and Forever Families, support group for families with foster or adoptive children and for waiting families, meets fourth Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hanover Street.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516.
- Hospice Support Care Family Expressions Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30–8 p.m., at Harbor House Bereavement and Training Center, 2103 Washington Ave. 540/361-7071 or info@hospicesupportcare.org.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- LOW Lions Vision Impaired Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., at LOW Community Center. Contact 540/972-1629 or 540/972-7108 for more information.
- Mental Illness Support Group meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7–9 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. Katie, 540/846-3332.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness, Rappahannock Chapter, Connections, a free, peer-led support for adults living with mental illness, meets the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Mary Washington Hospital. Contact Elaine Arnold, 540/847-6974.
- Parents of Adults with Aspergers meets the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. 540/842-1005.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Project Discovery, a support group for married women questioning their sexuality or for women coming out later in life, meets the second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 540/373-2776.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
- Regional ReachOuts, a support group for military family members, meets at Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every other month. 804/926-7604.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- SibVentures, a sibling loss support group, meets semimonthly by the Grace Oughton Cancer Foundation. Children ages 6–12 help other kids “Ride the Waves of Sibling Loss” through fun, engaging and meaningful activities. 888/900-4623, ext. 709, or krudat@thegocf.org.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Care Way Rehabilitation, 1051 Care Way, Suite 200. For information, contact Kristen Parisi at kristendpt@icloud.com.
- Spotsylvania–Central MOMS Club meets first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at Salem Church Library. Refreshments, community speakers, children’s toys and socialization with other moms and their children. 540/479-3946.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital.
- Transplant Awareness of Fredericksburg, a peer group for transplant recipients, waiting list patients and dialysis patients meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd. Register at 540/898-5919.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/288-1937.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 540/220-4095 or visit wearevirginia veterans.org.
- YoungLives, a mentoring and support program for pregnant and parenting teens, meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. 540/318-5324.