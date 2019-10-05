CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Mary’s Ribbons, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., through Oct. 31. Honor the memory of Mary Washington and all those who have had breast cancer. Tie a pink ribbon to the fence in front of the Mary Washington House during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness to this disease. Ribbons are provided free of charge.
- Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St., Monday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Explore and learn of the history of the house and view its collection of beautiful antiques and decorative arts. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- NRA Firearms Basic Class, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Tuesday, 5–9 p.m. Open to everyone; upon completion of this course, students will have met all of the Virginia State requirements to apply for their Conceal Carry Permit. An application will be provided after the course, with a certificate of completion. Cost is $75 or free to all members of the American Legion Post 320 family. Sign up by calling John Kirkpatrick at 540/246-2190.
- “Brains and Balance,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Tuesday and Oct. 15, 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 12, 2-3 p.m. Six-session course designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- “Rosewell: An Overview and History,” RCC’s Glenns campus, Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Clayton James will give a presentation and history of Rosewell on Oct. 9 in the lecture hall, followed by a tour and visit to Rosewell the next day. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required for this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”A Julian Barnes Literary Sampler,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Thursday and Oct. 17, 24 and 31, l–3 p.m. With Gail Kenna. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Reception in honor of Lawrence Davies, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. The traveling exhibition for the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually. 540/372-1144; or librarypoint.org.
- “Race and Education in Fascist Italy,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Friday. Dr. Antonio Causarano will discuss race and fascist indoctrination in Fascist Italy. Reception at 6:30 p.m.; lecture begins 7 p.m. Free but donations accepted. Use George Street entrance. Sponsored by Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city organization, Fredericksburg-Este Association. 540/903-3186; fredeste2015@gmail.com; fred-este.org.
- “Protecting the Potomac” golf tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club of Fredericksburg, Friday. Registration is at 8 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration is $80 per player or $320 per team and includes breakfast, prizes, raffles, green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch. Captain’s Choice and mulligans, and the first-place team wins cash. Sponsored by the Fairview Beach Resident’s Association. 540/907-0360; fairviewbeach.org.
- Big Fall Cleanup and Trash Dash in Downtown Parks and Trails, meet at Old Mill Park, Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Volunteers of all ages will head out to assigned parks and trails. Gloves, grabbers and trash bags provided. Pre-registration is recommended, especially for groups, but walk ups will not be turned away. Register at riverfriends.org/event/big-fall-cleanup-2019. 540/372-1086 x 213
- “Hartwood Church Amidst War,” Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Free admission. Civil War era refreshments and items for sale. Rain or shine.
- Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Saturday. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K—$25; 1-mile fun run—$10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Mary Washington Hospital Campus, Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Saturday. Registration and check in at 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.; walk starts at 10 a.m. Register at 800/272-3900; or alz.org/walk.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- DREAMS4U 2019 silent auction, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Saturday, 4:30–8:30 p.m. With performances by school groups, two beverages and appetizers. Cash bar. buff.ly/2JKar8R.
- Puppy Up Walk, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Companions against cancer. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk at 11 a.m. $20 registration through Oct. 11; $25 on Oct. 12 and day of event. fredericksburg@puppyup.org; puppyupwalk.org/fredericksburg.
- Walk and Pedal Past Fossil Fuels event, Old Mill Park, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. Bike decorating station, local and state environmental organizations and youth environmental advocates. Continues around the Heritage Trail. Water and kids’ activity at Cossey Pond stop. Bring your own water bottle. Pack out your own trash. No rain date. Hosted by Fossil Free Fredericksburg.
- Personal attendant training, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your lunch, and learn more about consumer-directed care under Medicaid Waiver programs and find out how you can work as a personal attendant in this program. Free workshop. Register at personalattendanttraining.eventbrite.com. 540/373-2559; klett@cildrc.org.
- 29th annual Vigil with the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Program, Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9101 Courthouse Road, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by EmpowerHouse.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Stafford County Fair, Stafford Fair Grounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Oct. 17-20. Carnival rides, festival food, The Racing Pigs, Miss Stafford County Fair, live entertainment, Kids Power Wheels Derby. truck and tractor pulls, Demolition Derby and more. For schedule and ticket pricing visit staffordfair.com.
- SSI and SSDI–Learn All about It! disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about Social Security eligibility and requirements, the best way to apply for benefits, payee and claimant responsibilities, keeping your benefits while working, and SSDI/SSI work incentives. Register at socialsecuritydrc.eventbrite.com. 540/373-2559.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Oct. 18, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Rabies Clinic, Holbert Building, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-noon. $10 per shot. Pre-register at the Treasurer’s Office. Animals must be 4 months of age. spotsylvania.va.us/213/Rabies-Clinic.
- Civil War Soldiering dinner and presentation, Generals’ Quarters Restaurant, 32345 Constitution Highway, Oct. 19, 6:30-9 p.m. Dr. Peter Carmichael will focus on the experiences of three Union soldiers, relying heavily on their own written words to uncover their strategies for survival and their emotional responses to the killing fields of central Virginia. $35. A cash bar will be available throughout the event. Reservation, meal selection, and credit card payment are required in advance and can be made at fowb.org. Reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Seating is limited. Dr. Carmichael will bring copies of his recent book, “The War for the Common Soldier,” for purchase and autographing for $25, cash or check only.
- “Planning for Long Term Care: What You Need to Know,” Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Rick Gow, Certified Senior Advisor, will speak about putting together a long term care plan with a focus on long term care considerations, Medicaid, reverse mortgages, legal forms, and more. This free talk is sponsored by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 19, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Final date of the season.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
