CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Rappahannock Choral Society concert, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, today, 3 p.m. Selections from “The Sound of Music.” $8 adults, $5 seniors, free admission for students and children. 540/412-6152; rappahannock-choral-society.org.
- Family 3D Archery Shoot, Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania, today, 9 a.m.-noon. Twenty five 3D target stations on wooded trail. $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for ages 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. Sponsored by Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club. manahoacbowmen.com.
- Gluten-Free Living: Breakfast, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- George Washington Lecture Series: Food in the Eighteenth Century, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Deborah Lawton explores the new dishes and changing tastes that marked the foodways of the eighteenth century. kenmore.org.
- Know the 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem? Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 460 Lendall Lane, Tuesday, 1-2:30 p.m. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Advanced Sign Language class, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Tuesday through June 18, 6-8 p.m. Participants must have completed the dRC’s Basic Sign Language class and/or know basic words and phrases to communicate with others; six sessions. $75. Bring the book you were provided in your prior sign language class. To register or for more information, contact Rebecca Bennett at 540/373-2559; or rbennett@cildrc.org.
- Selling to the Commonwealth, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Free. Seating is limited. 540/727-0638; lfsbdc.org.
- Cooking Techniques 101, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- One on one counseling sessions, The Gordon Building, 112 West Main St., Board of Supervisors meeting room, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For those seeking feedback and advice from an experienced business advisor. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. 434/295-8198. 540/672-1238; or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
- Financing Your Business: Preparing for Loans and Microloans, The Gordon Building, 112 West Main St., Board of Supervisors meeting room, Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. For individuals looking for business financing for a startup or an existing business. Free, space is limited. Pre-register at 434/295-8198; or centralvirginia.org/events/financing-your-business-preparing-for-loans-and-microloans-2.
- Ribbon cutting ceremony, Jay Massad Rappahannock Area YMCA Waterpark parking lot, Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Jon Fried outdoor tennis and pickleball complex. Exhibition matches and reception to follow. RSVP by May 10 to 540/371-9622 x1016.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How to research your local ancestors through tax records, land records and court chancery files.
- Interactive workshop: “Conscious Business,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Autism competency training, the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Professionals and direct support staff for individuals with disabilities are invited to learn or increase their skill competencies in supporting adolescents and adults with autism. Register at eventbrite.com/e/autism-competency-training-fredericksburg-va-tickets-56383177602; or contact Cindy Gwinn at cindygwinnsmith@gmail.com.
- ShredFest, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Chancellor’s Village will provide free onsite document shredding. Concessions will be available; proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. 540/786-5000.
- Shredding event, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal, Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations accepted for Outreach Program. 540/809-7489.
- Behind the Scenes Tour of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Michael Spencer leads a tour showcasing the hidden side of the MWH, as well as discussing the building’s development over time. This tour is not handicap accessible. $20. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Paleography sessions, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. Katie Derby shares great tips and tricks for reading and interpreting ancient handwriting for genealogy research.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Dance, Hope, Cure, Merchants Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd., May 19, 2:30 p.m. Performances, demonstrations and personal testimonies. Fundraiser for Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation. Presented by the ballet ensemble performance companies of All That & Jazz. classy.org/team/229186; dancehopecure.org.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, May 20, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. SBA programs overview, Marketing & Sales for Small Business and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- Community Conversations: Civic Engagement, Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., May 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Connect with local leaders committed to voter engagement, volunteerism and cultivating community. In partnership with The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. librarypoint.org.
- Gluten-Free Living: Baking, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, May 20, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Let’s Cook! Ratatouille, Rice and Pommes Frites, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, May 21, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- George Washington Lecture Series: The Social Role of Garbage in Colonial Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., May 21, 7-9 p.m. David Muraca will explore some of the aspects of colonial waste disposal and put these practices into a larger context that in turn may make modern persons question their own sense of normalcy. kenmore.org.
- Plant-based cooking class, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., May 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a vegan dish for the potluck which follows the class or make a contribution to The Table, St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Kurt garden tour. For location, contact Linda at 540/775-9688.
- Crab Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC office building, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Dredge survey results, harvest report and election of chairman and vice chairman. 804/224-7148.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Andy Holden, Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness at Mary Washington Hospital, will speak on preparing for emergencies. 540/898-8353.
- Fredericksburg Torch Club, La Petite Auberge, 311 William St., Wednesday, 5:30-8 p.m. Gene Kramer will present, “Investing for the Rest of Us,” a look at the past and current drivers of funding retirement and strategies for truly golden years. Not a prospectus or marketing presentation. Limited seating. RSVP to IATCRegion3Director@gmail.com; or facebook.com/groups/FXBGTorchClub.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library rooms 3 and 4, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Recent donations, the timeline for opening park open and upcoming events. Volunteers and donations needed. Bob Biscoe, 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Saturday, 10 a.m.