CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Screening: “Redistricting 2021,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., today, 2:30 p.m. New 10-minute documentary followed by discussion with Brian Cannon, Executive Director OneVirginia2021. Doors open at 2 p.m. Hosted by the Rappahannock Area Action Group. RAAG@onevirginia2021.org.
- “Reducing Plastic,” Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, 810 Princess Anne St., today, 2-4 p.m. Learn about plastic pollution and specific actions to take to reduce or eliminate plastic. Bring extra reusable tote bags to donate.
- “Gluten-Free Living: Cooking,” RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Grain-free menu planning. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- “Julius Rosenwald: Businessman and Philanthropist,” RCC Glenns Campus, Room 172, Tuesday, June 11 and 18, 1-3 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How to research your local ancestors through tax records, land records and court chancery files.
- HEAV Homeschool Convention, Greater Richmond Convention Center, Thursday through Saturday. Colleges recruit home-educated high schoolers, companies seek homeschooled students for apprenticeships, with discussions and workshops on all facets of parenting and home education. $99 general three-day admission. $39 shopping-only three-day admission. Register at heav.org/convention or at the door. Hosted by Home Educators Association of Virginia.
- Electric Stride, Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford, Friday, 6 p.m. $10 per person; $25 per family. Funds raised provide emergency assistance to area seniors: electrical, gas, water, prescriptions, emergency food and other necessities. healthygenerations.org.
- “Old Timers” basketball game, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Features alumni basketball players from both historical Walker–Grant and John J. Wright high schools. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Adults, $10; children 6-17 years of age, $5. Proceeds benefit the Walker–Grant Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Yard sale, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sale location is the grassy lot between Guiseppe’s and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Proceeds benefit the church. Rain date is June 15.
- Community yard sale, Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rent a space for $20. Food and beverages will be sold as well. Admission is free. 540/659-6654.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Kids’ Fishing Derby, Motts Run Reservoir, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Registration at 7:30 a.m. Free family event sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events and Weekend Bassers. Rain date is June 9.
- Kids’ Fishing Day, Port Royal Fishing Pier, end of Kings St., Port Royal, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For children 4- to 15-years old. Free; lunch provided. Space is limited, advanced registration required. 804/633-7277; dhoward@co.caroline.va.us; 804/761-1027; shannon_carlin@fws.gov.
- Bird walk, Beaverdam Park, 8687 Roaring Springs Road, Gloucester Court House, June 10, 9 a.m. Among the many possible sightings are osprey, herons, swallows, belted kingfishers, warblers, woodpeckers and bald eagles. Several pairs of loaner binoculars will be available. Sponsored by Northern Neck Audubon Society. For cancellations and additional information visit northernneckaudubon.org.
- “Gluten-Free Living: Entertaining,” RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- City of Fredericksburg Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, 10200 Old Dominion Parkway, June 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. Mulligan Packages will be available for purchase on the day of the tournament. Proceeds benefit Rappahannock United Way.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Dr., June 12, noon-4 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Seminar: “Selling to the Commonwealth,” 803 S. Main St., Culpeper, June 12, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Presented by Courtney Mustin. Free. After the presentation, attendees who wish to become certified to conduct business with the Commonwealth will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Mustin. The hour long one-on-one sessions are filled on a first come, first served basis. Registration is required as seating is limited. 540/727-0638; dreardon@lfcc.edu; lfsbdc.org.
MEETINGS
- United Daughters of the Confederacy, Caroline Grays Chapter, Calvary Baptist Church, Milford St., Bowling Green, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Angela Smith presents a program on the Confederate section of Arlington National Cemetery. Installation of new chapter officers with cake and ice cream social.
- Potomac River Fisheries Commission, John T. Parran Hearing Room, Carpenter Building, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Friday, 8:30 a.m. Crab and oyster harvest reports, advisory committee reports, presentation of winter dredge survey, adoption of female crab harvest limits. 804/224-7148
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Jenna Cooley at 540/735-0974 or jcooley@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.