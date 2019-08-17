CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Road, today, 2 p.m. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.”
- Transform T-shirts into tote bags, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., today, 3-4 p.m. Learn how to turn gently used T-shirts into earth-friendly shopping bags and consider becoming a volunteer. Bring scissors and meet in Room 2 on the Atrium level. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Film: “The Human Element,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., today, 2 p.m. Americans share stories of how climate change affects them. Presented by Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. paulachow132@gmail.com.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Friday, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Family Life Center Community Day, 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The family-friendly, multicultural celebration will feature music, health and information tables, free food, games, giveaways, entertainment and activities. To volunteer or participate, call 540/371-3662.
- Free Dentistry Day, Neibauer Dental Care, 5630 Plank Road, Saturday, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 540/548-3602; or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series, 815 Princess Anne St., courtroom, second floor, Aug. 25, 2–4 p.m. Noel Harrison and Eric Mink discuss the Courthouse and the surrounding complex’s role during the Civil War era. Free. hffi.org.
- Book talk and signing: Gene Betit, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Betit presents his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.” Free will donations appreciated. 540/672-1776.
- Civic Lab: “What is Water Conservation?” Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Aug. 26, 5:30–7 p.m. Sponsored by Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District.
- Tasting and Learning: Why Small Farmers Matter, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Aug. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Free tasting of fair trade chocolate and coffee with L.J. Taylor of Equal Exchange. Learn why fair trade matters and how small farmers help the planet meet climate change challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Central Park Fun Land, 1351 Central Park Blvd., Aug. 29. Unlimited rides and attractions. $25. A portion of the proceeds benefit DREAMS4U. funland.centeredgeonline.com/retail/item/4102.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 31, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
MEETINGS
- Jefferson Ruritan Club dinner and meeting, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. No cost to attend. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping our community to be a better place. 540/937-5119; or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
- Master Gardener General Membership, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Andy Lynn provides information about the exciting activities in the greenhouse and gardens he’s overseeing at RAAI and answers questions about what you’ll need to do to your lawn this fall to have a great lawn next spring. Free.