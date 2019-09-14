CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Winter Youth Basketball League for ages 7-17, Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 27, 6-10 p.m. Practice starts Dec. 10. $40 members; $60 non-members. Register until Nov. 22. 540/735-9622; or lgeter@family-ymca.org.
- Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern Home to the Irish Brigade, today, 1-5 p.m. Irish traditions in music, dance and food, plus vendors and raffle. Admission is free. Hosted by the General T.F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians.
- Celebration of Love: Recognizing Achievements and Great Success, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., today, 2–4:30 p.m. Organizations, vendors, door prizes, refreshments. Sponsored by Empowered Women Outreach. Coordinated by Bertina Davis Brown.
- Critical Decision Making—Critical Decision Points—Training for Parents of Students with Disabilities, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Monday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Information on critical decision points that can affect a child’s ability to earn a diploma and be ready for higher education or a career and their potential consequences. Snacks will be available, but lunch will be on your own. Register at criticaldecisionpoints.eventbrite.com. Contact Cheryl Lloyd at clloyd@cildrc.org for more information.
- Caroline County NAACP Candidate’s Forum, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, Monday, 7 p.m. Candidates for the 55th House of Delegates seat, the 99th House of Delegates seat and the candidates for the 4th District Senate seat will be featured. Free. 804/339-4177.
- Square dance lessons, The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Wednesday, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesdays for 14 weeks. $75. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- AARP Driver Safety, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For persons 50 years and older. Taught by AARP. $15-$20. Registration forms available at Holbert Building, Marshall Center and the Parks and Rec Office at Loriella Park. Deadline to register is Sept. 13. 540/507-7529; spotsylvaniava.us/parksandrec.
- Fundraiser for Mental Health America, Fredericksburg, Italian Station, 620 Caroline St., Friday, 6 p.m. Representatives from MHAFVA talk about mental health, warning signs and ways to help; make a live terrarium in a coffee mug; and enjoy coffee and refreshments. $35.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- “Winning the War Against Paper Clutter,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Friday, 1-3 p.m. Learn what makes paper management so challenging, strategies for clearing paper clutter and daily management, what papers to keep and what can be pitched. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20, is required. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Book signing: Sgt. John Peck, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Peck will speak and sign his book, “Rebuilding Sergeant Peck: How I Put Body and Soul Back Together After Afghanistan.” Sponsored by Fawn Lake Veterans Group, LOWVETS and Wilderness Community Church Military Ministry.
- Baron “Deuce” P. Braswell Run Against Teen Violence, Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday. Youth 1-mile at 8 a.m.; 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. $10-$35. 540/834-2440; braswellrun.com.
- World Peace Flag Ceremony, Aikido in Fredericksburg, 6155 Hickory Ridge Road, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. The program will focus on the carrying of 193 flags representing all the countries in the United Nations while saying “May Peace Prevail on Earth.” Contact the dojo if you’d like to carry a specific country’s flag. Free. aikidoinfredericksburg.org.
- Researching your Virginia Roots with Katie Derby, Culpeper County Library Conference Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Saturday, 10–11:30 a.m. Analyzing records and the information they contain with a critical eye. Classes are limited to 15 students each. 540/825-8691.
- Pizza Palooza, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Pizza, beer and music by Acoustic Onion. Admission is $2 cash; $1-a-slice pizzas; beer and wine available for $5 a pour. Soft drinks and water are also available. Benefits Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city group. Bring a folding chair. 540/903-3186; fred-este.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Sept. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn a Chinese grandmother’s tips for creating quick and easy meals with vegetables. Vegan potluck follows the class; bring a dish to share.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Sept. 25, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to connect through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Dr., Sept. 25, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Book talk and signing: Dr. Jeff Broadwater, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Sept. 25, 6–8 p.m. Broadwater will discuss his new book, “Jefferson, Madison, and the Making of the Constitution.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Limited seating. 540/672-1776.
- Germanna Community College enrollment specialists, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. A team of admissions, financial aid and advising representatives will be available to answer questions about starting a new career or learning new skills at Germanna.
- 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem?, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Classroom A and B, Sept. 26, 5:30–7 p.m. Register by calling 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org
- Rappahannock Area YMCA 16th annual golf tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Team of four is $400. Captain’s choice. Benefits Jay Massad Annual Campaign. 540/371-9622x1025; dreiley@family-ymca.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
MEETINGS
- Complete Count Committee, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Monday, 7-8 p.m. The CCC is a group of citizens and stakeholders organized with the purpose of ensuring all people are counted in the census. Its task is to educate and motivate Fredericksburg residents to participate in the census by distributing educational information about the census and planning activities for outreach. Census Partnership Specialist George Millsaps will be present to advise the group on beginning this effort. To volunteer, contact Susanna Finn at 540/372-1179. For more information visit fredericksburgva.gov.
- NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Bob Martin, State Legislative Chair, will update members, and a representative from AETNA will be on hand to discuss 2020 FEHBP plans. 540/370-0036.
- Master Gardener General Membership meeting, Howell Library, Room 2, 806 Lyons Blvd, Wednesday, 7 p.m. John and Laura Westermeier discuss the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at Cedell Brooks Jr., Park in King George. Free.
- Potomac River Fisheries Commission, John T. Parran Hearing Room, 222 Taylor St., Colonial Beach, Friday, 8:30 a.m. Topics include crab harvest, striped bass gill net season dates, artificial reef sites, oyster season dates and limits, and menhaden harvest. 804/224-7148.
- Food Co-op annual meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Sept. 22, 3–4:30 p.m. Celebrate four years of amazing progress with co-op board election, update on store opening and light refreshments. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club meeting and fellowship, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 23, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
