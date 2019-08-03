CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- VHDA-Homebuyer workshop, BB&T, 3600 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover 540/604-9943, ext. 226. Register at vhda.com.
- Debt Management workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 5–6 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover 540/604-9943, ext. 226.
- Spotsy Dog Park at National Night Out, behind Macy’s at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Tuesday, 5–8 p.m. Pick up information on how to travel safely with dogs. Bring your dog and test their “sniffer” with a “Nosework” demonstration. For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Take Me to a Show, Fredericksburg Concert Band’s free summer concert on Saturday (rain date Aug. 17) at 7:30 p.m. at Spotsylvania Merchant Square Pavilion in the Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd., Spotsylvania. Bring the whole family, chairs or blankets and friends. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Friday, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Spirit of ’45 Day, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A WWII-themed blood drive, family activities and admission to FAM. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Museum and the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. To make a donation appointment or to learn more about donor eligibility, call 800/733-2767; or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SpiritOf45. FAMVA.org.
- Family 3D Archery Shoot, Saturday at Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club on grounds of Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Registration, 9 a.m. to noon. Event will feature 25 3D target stations on wooded trail. $12 for age 12 to adult, $5 for 8–11, under 8 free with paying adult. manahoacbowmen.com.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Lecture: “James Monroe & James Madison,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. Presented by Jarod Kearney. $5; members admitted free. RSVP to reserve seating.
- Harry’s Ale House Charity Night fundraiser, 5737 Plank Road, Aug. 12, 5–9 p.m. Part of food sales will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park. For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Aug. 16, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register, call 540/371-9622.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Aug. 23, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Family Life Center Community Day, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Fredericksburg. The family-friendly, multicultural celebration will feature music, health and information tables, free food, games, giveaways, entertainment and activities. To volunteer or participate, call 540/371-3662.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Book talk and signing: Gene Betit, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Betit presents his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.” Free will donations appreciated. 540/672-1776.
- Civic Lab: “What is Water Conservation?” Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Aug. 26, 5:30–7 p.m. Sponsored by Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Central Park Fun Land, 1351 Central Park Blvd., Aug. 29. Unlimited rides and attractions. $25. A portion of the proceeds benefit DREAMS4U. funland.centeredgeonline.com/retail/item/4102.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Creative Writing course, Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus on Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 1–3 p.m. Author Sarah Collins Honenberger will cover reading selections from today’s successful authors, writing exercises and critiqued selections of your “manuscript-in-progress.” Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $40, is required. To register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824 or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Sept. 5, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Sept. 13, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Sept. 14, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Sept. 14, noon. Supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
- Celebration of Love: Recognizing Achievements and Great Success, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Sept. 15, 2-4:30 p.m. Organizations, vendors, door prizes, refreshments. Sponsored by Empowered Women Outreach. Coordinated by Bertina Davis Brown.
- Square dance lessons, The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Sept. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays for 14 weeks. $75. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Sept. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Dr., Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Oct. 3, 10-11 a.m. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Oct. 3, 8-9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Oct. 12, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- DREAMS4U 2019 silent auction, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Oct. 12, 4:30-8:30 p.m. With performances by school groups, two beverages and appetizers. Cash bar. buff.ly/2JKar8R.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more. Final date of the season.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Nov. 7, 8-9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Speaker Series: Laura Galke, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Nov. 7, 10-11 a.m. Galke presents “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732-1799.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Nov. 9, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Nov. 15, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Dec. 3, noon-4 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Speaker Series: Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Dec. 5, 10-11 a.m. Mayor of Fredericksburg will speak. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Dec. 5, 8-9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Dec. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Aug. 6, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Presentation by Michelle Hamilton, volunteer with the Washington Heritage Museums, whose August visit corresponds with the 230th anniversary of the death of Mary Washington. New members are welcome. aarp3396.org.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, Aug. 14, 7-9 p.m. See the progress and share ideas. For more information, contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Fredericksburg Democratic Committee, Fredericksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., Aug. 14, 7-8 p.m. Learn more about Democratic candidates for statewide office. facebook.com/fredericksburgdemocrats.
- LOW Democratic Club, The Lake of the Woods Community Center Classroom 2, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Aug. 14, 1:30 p.m. Bob Shippee speaks about environmental issues facing the General Assembly.
- Food Co-op annual meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Sept. 22, 3-4:30 p.m. Celebrate four years of amazing progress with co-op board election, update on store opening and light refreshments. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. 540/370-0732, ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- The National Museum of the United States Army, under construction at Fort Belvoir, is accepting applications for its volunteer program. The first volunteers will be selected this summer in preparation for the museum’s opening in 2020. No previous military service is required; all volunteers must be at least 18. Volunteer roles include visitor services, special events, tours, education, gardening and administration. To apply, visit armyhistory.org/museum-volunteers, or call 800/506-2672.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.