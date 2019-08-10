CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Community Bag Fundraiser, Giant Food, Harrison Crossing shopping center, through August 31. Buy a sturdy, reusable bag for $2.50, and $1 will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park. Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Lecture: “James Monroe & James Madison,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 3 p.m. Presented by Jarod Kearney. $5; members admitted free. RSVP to reserve seating.
- Plan the Future of Fredericksburg’s Parks open house, Dorothy Hart Community Center auditorium, 408 Canal St., Monday, 5–8 p.m., or Tuesday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Open house for public input on Fredericksburg’s Parks Strategic Plan. fredparksrec.com.
- Public information session on data centers, Germanna Community College FredCAT facility, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Monday, 7 p.m. Josh Levi will provide information about data centers and answer the public’s questions about the industry. Sponsored by the City of Fredericksburg. 540/372-1216; or fredericksburgva.com.
- Harry’s Ale House Charity Night fundraiser, 5737 Plank Road, Monday, 5–9 p.m. Part of food sales will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park. For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Golf tournament, Piedmont Golf Club, Haymarket, Monday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Theme is “Continuing to Honor the Diversity of Golf Pioneers in the Spirit of Friendship.” Sponsored by The Old Dominion Foundation Inc.; for more information visit olddominionfoundation.org.
- NRA Firearms Basic Class, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Tuesday, 5–9 p.m. Open to everyone; upon completion of this course, students will have met all of the Virginia State requirements to apply for their Conceal Carry Permit. An application will be provided after the course, with a certificate of completion. Cost is $75 or free to all members of the American Legion Post 320 family. Sign up by calling John Kirkpatrick at 540/246-2190.
- Happy Hour: Watermelonpalooza, Adventure Brewing, 33 Perchwood Drive #101, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. Bring your favorite watermelon recipe for a friendly competition. Watermelon eating contest and a specialty infused beer to pair with the watermelon creations. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Backyard Composting 101, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. Master Gardener Jonathan Stevens leads a hands-on clinic on how to create garden gold—even if you don’t have space for a compost bin. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register, call 540/371-9622.
- TCW—True Championship Wrestling, Heritage Park Apartments, 1003 Heritage Park Drive, Saturday. Pro-Wrestling live event show. Seating time 1:30 p.m. Admission is a donation of school supplies. Fundraiser for The Homework Club. 540/423-7594; truechampionshipwrestling@gmail.com.
- Belmont Horse Show, 17301 Monrovia Road, Orange, Saturday, 9 a.m. $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Food available for purchase. Sponsored by The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club. 571/442-0655 or 540/854-5355; or belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
- 54th Falmouth High School Alumni Reunion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cool Springs Road, Saturday, 5 p.m. Scholarship presentations, buffet and musical program. To attend contact Barbara Segar 540/775-2092.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Road, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.”
- Transform T-shirts into tote bags, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Aug. 18, 3-4 p.m. Learn how to turn gently used T-shirts into earth-friendly shopping bags. Bring scissors and meet in Room 2 on the Atrium level. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Film: “The Human Element,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Americans share stories of how climate change affects them. Presented by Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. paulachow132@gmail.com.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Aug. 23, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Family Life Center Community Day, 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Family-friendly, multicultural celebration will feature music, health and information tables, free food, games, giveaways, entertainment and activities. To volunteer or participate, call 540/371-3662.
- Free Dentistry Day, Neibauer Dental Care, 5630 Plank Road, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 540/548-3602; or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Garden for the pollinators, Erika Boka garden tour. For more information email csoszi99@yahoo.com.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Fredericksburg Democratic Committee, Fredericksburg VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 7–8 p.m. Learn about Democratic candidates for statewide office. facebook.com/fredericksburgdemocrats.
- LOW Democratic Club, The Lake of the Woods Community Center Classroom 2, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Bob Shippee speaks about environmental issues facing the General Assembly.
- S.A. Republican Women’s Club, Clearwater Grill, Locust Grove, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Luncheon featuring Tina Ramirez. $21. RSVP to 540/972-0295; or jtruther@verizon.net.