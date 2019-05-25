CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Krispy Kreme donut fundraiser, Lowe’s, 1330 Stafford Market Place, today, 8 a.m.-noon. Sponsored by Rappahannock Aviation Outreach. Proceeds will help build an outdoor play and learn center at Stafford Regional Airport.
- Marine Thunder Ride to Rolling Thunder, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, today. Ride with the Band of Brothers USMC Motorcycle Riding Club to Rolling Thunder in Washington, D.C. Parking lot opens at 6 a.m.; ceremony at 7 a.m.; depart with police escort 7:30 a.m. All riders welcome. usmcmuseum.com.
- Shiloh Cemetery Trustees Memorial Day Service, Monument Ave. and Littlepage St., Monday, 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St.
- Memorial Day ceremony, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., Monday, noon. Keynote speaker of 40-minute program will be retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer. 540/693-3200 x4040; nps.gov/frsp.
- Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument, 1208-1298 Washington Ave., Monday, noon. Wreath laying ceremony with bagpipe accompaniment. Free.
- A Walk to Remember and Wreath Laying, meet at Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Monday, 9 a.m. One-mile walk with American Legion Post 320 to honor Spotsylvania County’s fallen military heroes. Wear a poppy and carry a soldier’s name in remembrance, both provided.
- Culpeper Remembers, American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road, Monday, 3-4 p.m. Selections from Crossroads Youth Orchestra, Piedmont Community Band, Pen to Paper and Stageworks. Bring your own picnic baskets and drinks, blankets and chairs. Rain or shine.
- 153rd Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave., Monday, 10 a.m. Robert Epp presents “A Genealogist’s View of The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery.” In case of rain, the program will be held at the Crowninshield Building on the grounds of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
- Memorial Day Service, Mount Lawn Cemetery, 9327 Woodford Road, Woodford, Monday, noon. A concession stand with homemade goodies will be available.
- Memorial Day Observance, 117 Butler St., Bowling Green, Monday, 11 a.m. Plaque dedication, recognition of veterans. 804/633-3490.
- Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary tour and potluck, Monday. The tour will begin at noon; the potluck will begin at 3 p.m. RSVP by email to tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
- Master Gardener Fourth Tuesday Series, Salem Church Library room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Marietta Gress discusses feng shui in the garden. Free.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Memory Cafés offer a fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Book Tour, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Author Jon Steinman presents “Grocery Story: The Promise of Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.” Copies will be available for purchase. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Virginia in 1619—Celebrating 400 Years, Historic Christ Church and Museum, Wednesday and June 5 and 12, 1-3 p.m. With Robert Teagle. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- El Patron Slap the Pinata Event, 9112 Old battlefield Blvd., Spotsylvania, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. until close. Show the DREAMS4U Facebook Event page to the server so that dining and beverage dollars count toward donation. Pinata Event at 7:30 p.m.; suggested donation $20 at the door or in advance at dreams4u.org. 540/507-8277.
- Lafayette in the Wilderness, Generals Quarters Restaurant, 32345 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Buffet luncheon and presentations by Lafayette impersonator Charles Wissinger and FSNMP historian Peter Maugle. $22 donation, plus processing fees, per person. Reservations are required by Monday. Seating is limited. fowb.org.
- Walk for Mental Wellness, Maury Park, William St. and Kenmore Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m. Walk 1- and 3-mile routes through downtown, live music, games and crafts, silent auction, raffles, awards, food for registered walkers and Paws for Dogs treats and refreshments. $20. Wear comfortable shoes, sun screen and shades. Leashed dogs welcome. mhafred.org/walk.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Knights of Columbus spring yard sale, Precious Blood Catholic Church Annex Building, 309 N. East St., Culpeper, Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Furniture, housewares, toys, clothes and many other treasures.
- Annual Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. The dinner menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Take-out starts at 4 p.m. $15 per adult, $6 per child. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
- Barbecue Chicken Dinner, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Dinner includes chicken, sides, bread, beverages and various desserts. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 6 free. Advance tickets are $9 and can be purchased by calling 540/937-9979. Proceeds benefit the Jeffersonton Community Center.
- Spiritual talk with Sue Pighini, Howell Branch Library room 3, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your coffee, your friends and your journal. Free.
- Screening: “Redistricting 2021,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., June 2, 2:30 p.m. New 10-minute documentary followed by discussion with Brian Cannon, Executive Director OneVirginia2021. Doors open at 2 p.m. Hosted by the Rappahannock Area Action Group. RAAG@onevirginia2021.org.
- Reducing Plastic, Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, 810 Princess Anne St., June 2, 2-4 p.m. Learn about plastic pollution and specific actions to take to reduce or eliminate plastic. Bring extra reusable tote bags to donate.
- Gluten-Free Living: Cooking, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, June 3, 1-4 p.m. Grain-free menu planning. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Julius Rosenwald: Businessman and Philanthropist, RCC Glenns Campus, Room 172, June 4, 11 and 18, 1-3 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
MEETINGS
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal and business meeting. All welcome. Event Line 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in thier lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hot Line. 540/373-2028; aadistrict30va.org.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/370-0835.
- Animal Rites USA, a pet-bereavement support group, meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Conference Room 2, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sponsored by Animal Rites USA. 540/361-7487. Free.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg meets the second Thursday of every month. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202 or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Regional Hospital Beck House. For information contact Melissa Deal at 540/829-8809 or mdeal@culpeperhospital.com.
- Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, third floor conference room. For information, contact Aimee at 540/498-4874.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382) and at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road (540/967-2424); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- Circle of Parents, a direct service program of Rappahannock Area Council for Children and Parents, meets at various locations. For information call 540/785-6217 or visit raccap.org.
- CoDA Co-Dependants Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets first, third and fifth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital; and second and fourth Tuesdays, Spotsylvania Hospital. 540/847-6974.
- Coping with Trauma meets Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. at 4701 Market St., Suite C, near Lee’s Hill Shopping Center. Tracy, 540/645-6042.
- Debtors Anonymous, a support group for those needing help with debt, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. 540/841-0108.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Regional Hospital. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Enter through the main hospital entrance. flatrun@erols.com.
- Fredericksburg Foster and Forever Families, support group for families with foster or adoptive children and for waiting families, meets fourth Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hanover Street.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516.
- Hospice Support Care Family Expressions Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30–8 p.m., at Harbor House Bereavement and Training Center, 2103 Washington Ave. 540/361-7071 or info@hospicesupportcare.org.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- LOW Lions Vision Impaired Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., at LOW Community Center. Contact 540/972-1629 or 540/972-7108 for more information.
- Mental Illness Support Group meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7–9 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. Katie, 540/846-3332.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness, Rappahannock Chapter, Connections, a free, peer-led support for adults living with mental illness, meets the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Mary Washington Hospital. Contact Elaine Arnold, 540/847-6974.
- Parents of Adults with Aspergers meets the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. 540/842-1005.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Project Discovery, a support group for married women questioning their sexuality or for women coming out later in life, meets the second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 540/373-2776.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
- Regional ReachOuts, a support group for military family members, meets at Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every other month. 804/926-7604.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- SibVentures, a sibling loss support group, meets semimonthly by the Grace Oughton Cancer Foundation. Children ages 6–12 help other kids “Ride the Waves of Sibling Loss” through fun, engaging and meaningful activities. 888/900-4623, ext. 709, or krudat@thegocf.org.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Care Way Rehabilitation, 1051 Care Way, Suite 200. For information, contact Kristen Parisi at kristendpt@icloud.com.
- Spotsylvania–Central MOMS Club meets first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at Salem Church Library. Refreshments, community speakers, children’s toys and socialization with other moms and their children. 540/479-3946.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital.
- Transplant Awareness of Fredericksburg, a peer group for transplant recipients, waiting list patients and dialysis patients meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd. Register at 540/898-5919.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/288-1937.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 540/220-4095 or visit wearevirginia veterans.org.
- YoungLives, a mentoring and support program for pregnant and parenting teens, meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. 540/318-5324.