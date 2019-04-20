CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Earth Day Market, University of Mary Washington, Ball Circle, Fredericksburg, Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. All are welcome.
- “Mysterium Hunanum Studies: Madness,” University of Mary Washington’s Trinkle Hall, Room 201, Tuesday, 3:30-4:45 p.m. An Existential Approach to Madness by Craig Vasey. Sponsored by the University’s Department of Classics, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Open to the public.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Memory Cafés offer a fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Plant-based cooking class, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a vegan dish for the potluck or make a contribution to The Table, St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- “Methods to Make Research Easier and More Complete,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Free presentation by genealogist Carol Spiers. Sponsored by Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
- RAAI Garden Party, 750 Kings Highway, Stafford, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Live music from Karen Jonas and Tim Bray, heavy hors d’ouvres from The Community Café, beer from Spencer Devon Brewing and wine from Kybecca. Purchase popular spring plants before the annual sale begins. $35. Tickets for the Garden Party can be purchased through RAAI or online, bit.ly/RAAIGardenParty. Proceeds will provide YMCA memberships, museum passes and swimming passes for participants of RAAI’s day support program. Hosted by Rappahannock Adult Activities. 540/373-7643; or rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Collection, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Janet Folkerts of the National Park Service presents the history and ongoing management of this 250,000-item collection. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- Consumer-direct personal care attendant workshop, Orange Community Center, 234 Warren St., Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch and learn about skills needed to become a consumer-directed care attendant, how to find employment as an attendant, who is your employer, where your pay comes from and more. Register at drcpersonalattendanttraining.eventbrite.com.
- Interactive workshop: “Sustainable Business Startup,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Kiwanis of Fredericksburg annual golf tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail, Friday. Registration is 7:30 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $400 for a team of four. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Rain date is May 3. kiwanisoffredericksburg@gmail.com.
- Fundraising banquet, Alwyngton Manor, 511 Falmouth St., Warrenton, Friday. Wine and cheese with silent auction at 6 p.m. Dinner and program featuring Laura Ricketts at 7 p.m. Complimentary dinner with the opportunity to donate and sponsor the Warrenton Pregnancy Center’s ministry. 540/699-0338
- Annual Spring Plant Sale, 750 Kings Highway, Stafford, Friday through May 11. Annuals, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, succulents and native plants grown by RAAI participants. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-7643; or rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Earth Day, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, resources and organizations committed to a clean and sustainable environment, food vendors and more.
- Meet “The Things They Carried” author Tim O’Brien, Dodd Auditorium, George Washington Hall, University of Mary Washington, Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Meet Tim O’Brien, the author of the NEA Big Read selection. This event includes a reception, presentation, Q&A and book signing. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- “Midnight at the Masquerade,” King George Citizen’s Center, 8076 Kings Highway, Saturday, 6 p.m. Dinner, dancing, live music from The Dahlgren Band, murder mystery theater. $75. Silent auction, photos, beer and wine available for sale. Proceeds benefit Dahlgren Heritage Museum. 540/663-3680; eventbrite.com/e/dahlgren-museum-murder-mystery-dinner-theater-tickets-55948059151.
- Pancake Breakfast, Carmel United Methodist Church, 5729 Sandy Point Road, Kinsale, Saturday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee or tea. Carry out orders available. Adults $7, children under 12 are $3; tickets at the door, at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague, or by calling Doc Dugan 804/450-6030; or Judd Richard 804/472-2870. Proceeds support those in need in the Northern Neck. Sponsored by the Northern Neck Christian Men’s Group.
- Plant sale, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 9 a.m.- noon. Annual sale features dozens of varieties of perennials including varieties from the gardens of the Washington Heritage Museums. All proceeds directly benefit the gardens.
- The King George Garden Club plant sale, King George Middle School, 8246 Dahlgren Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown perennials, shrubs and more; free gardening advice.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Seek & Save Hunger Run, Lake of the Woods Golf Course, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. Open to runners and walkers of all ages; children below the fifth-grade level must participate with an adult. $30 for the 5K race, and $15 for the mile run. Proceeds will be used for a multi-generational mission trip and a summer sports camp. Registration forms and more information may be found at lowchurch.org.
- Organizing Kickoff Bernie 2020, Greenbrier Apartment, 620 Greenbrier, Saturday, 4 p.m. dr.p-j@pineojensen.org.
- Sing For a Night With The Spotsylvanians Chorus, The Marshall Center, 8802 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, April 29, 6:30-9 p.m. Meet and greet, sit in on a rehearsal and refreshments. Registration forms for next season will be available.
- St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St., April 29-May 4, 1-4 p.m. St. James’ House is open to the public for tours only two weeks a year. $5 per person, free for members.
- Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, Historic Kenmore, May 1, 11:15 a.m.- noon. Zac Cunningham discusses William Key Howard Jr., who repaired Kenmore’s damaged plaster ceilings when he lived in Kenmore with his family in the years following the Civil War. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. Participants will climb a total of 80 stairs. A few passageways and stairwells are twisting, narrow, and confined. A liability release form must be completed prior to the tour. 540/370-0732 x24; or hayes@gwffoundation.org.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area 4th Tuesday Series, Salem Church Branch Library Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Raymond Polcha will discuss growing large carnations in the 1950s and share a few old tricks of the trade. Free and open to the public.
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Flower arranger Marion Zimmerman is the invited speaker. All area residents are welcome. The club is a nonprofit social and charitable organization. 540/891-2814; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society, Stratford Hall, Westmoreland County, May 8, 10 a.m. Patrick O’Neill will share the history of how the Northern Neck changed the outcome of the War of 1812 at 11 a.m. This event is open to the public and admission is free. To attend the guest speaker’s presentation and/or luncheon, only, plan to arrive by 10:45 a.m. At noon a buffet luncheon will be served for $30 per person. Reservations are required by May 1. Email nnvhs@live.com to request a reservation form.