CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Amateur Radio Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park, 18 Fairway Drive, Stafford, today. Ends at 2 p.m. Showcases the science and skill of amateur radio. Free. qsl.net/rvarc; of ws4va.org/index.html.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg: Gretna Green, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. The small Scottish town of Gretna Green becomes the elopement capital of the U.K. during the 18th and 19th centuries. Free.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn to better recognize when someone is having thoughts of suicide and work with the individual to support their immediate safety. Training and lunch is free. Participants must attend both days. Advance registration is required. bit.ly//ASISTregistration.
- Interactive workshop: “Keys to Entrepreneurship,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Salem Church Branch Library, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- Dirty Lion Mud Runs, Eagle Bay subdivision, Route 642, King George, Saturday. 4-mile at 7 a.m.; 1-mile at 9 a.m. $15-$35. Payment and entry form at racetimingunlimited.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Fried Chicken Dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 kids 6-12, kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. 540/399-1890.
- VHDA free homebuyer class, 208 Hudgins Road, July 1, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register at VHDA.com. For more information contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery,” Ronald W. Branscome Building, 600 Jackson St., Tuesdays, July 2-Oct. 15, 12:30-2 p.m. Free program for pregnant and parenting women who are struggling with substance use disorder. Lunch will be provided. Complimentary FRED bus tokens are available for women who need help with transportation. To register, learn more about Project LINK or make a referral, call 540/891-3132; or gknight@rappahannockareacsb.org.
MEETINGS
- Master Gardener General Membership, Salem Church Branch Library, Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Kathleen Dallas will discuss identifying ticks, dangers of tick borne illnesses and tick bite prevention. Free.
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Dalia Salah from the Fredericksburg SPCA will discuss the medical center and pantry program, foster program and more. 540/891-2814; or newcomersandoldfriends.com.