CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Battle of the Wilderness 155th Anniversary, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
- Book signing: Michael Hardy, Chancellorsville Visitors Center, 9001 Plank Road, today, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hardy will sign copies of “General Lee’s Immortals: Branch-Lane Brigade in the Army of Northern Virginia, 1861–1865.” nps.gov/frsp/index.htm.
- Beauty Beyond the Bell, Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St., today, 3-5 p.m. Fashion show includes food, drink tickets, swag bag and raffle entry. $50. Benefits Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. Sponsored by Salon 730. 540/373-6040; Salon730@aol.com.
- Walk MS, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., today, 1 p.m. Fundraiser for the National MS Society. 855/372-1331; fundraisingsupport@nmss.org; or walkMS.org.
- Record Rack representative, Tractor Supply, 4179 Plank Road, today, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Touches on everything from managing feed plots and deer herds to guidance on hunter safety. 540/785-5775.
- Credit workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 5-6 p.m. Free. To register call Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Homebuyer workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. Register at vhda.com. Call Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Taking the Mystery out of Ancient Grains,” RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $55, is required to take this course. 804/333-6824; minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Community Conversations: Civic Engagement, Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Connect with local leaders committed to voter engagement, volunteerism and cultivating community. In partnership with The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. librarypoint.org.
- Drinking with the Washingtons: Archaeological Evidence for Colonial Imbibing at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. George Washington Lecture Series. Mara Kaktins explores explore how consumption of alcoholic beverages was a fixture of eighteenth-century life from cradle to grave. kenmore.org.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How to research your local ancestors through tax records, land records and court chancery files.
- Interactive workshop: “Conscious Business,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Rabies clinic, Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. $10 per shot. Cat or dog must be at least 4 months old. Preregister at the Treasurer’s Office. spotsylvania.va.us.
- Writing workshop, The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented by Jennifer Springsteen, participants will generate new writing by responding to prompts and offering feedback. New and established writers are welcome. The fee is $20. Register by email to jennifer.springsteen@pdxwriters.com.
- A Special Mother’s Day Tribute, Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Letters written by Civil War soldiers to their mothers, wives and grandmothers read aloud at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., live Civil War era music played by Evergreen Shade between programs, house tours and light refreshments. Free.
- Mother/Daughter Tea Party, King George Citizens Center, Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Sit down tea with your daughter (ages 4 and older) includes refreshments, tea, entertainment, spring fashion show, picture and more. $30 per mother/daughter couple, $15 additional daughter/grandmother. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the citizens center; tickets will not be sold at the door.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Flea market, craft and vendors show, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Concessions available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/845-6491; fredfair123@gmail.com.
- Rappahannock Choral Society concert, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and May 12, 3 p.m. Selections from “The Sound of Music.” $8 adults, $5 seniors, free admission for students and children. 540/412-6152; rappahannock-choral-society.org.
- Family 3D Archery Shoot, Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania, May 12, 9 a.m.-noon. Twenty five 3D target stations on wooded trail. $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for ages 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. Sponsored by Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club. manahoacbowmen.com.
- Gluten-Free Living: Breakfast, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, May 13, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- George Washington Lecture Series: Food in the Eighteenth Century, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., May 14, 7-9 p.m. Deborah Lawton explores the new dishes and changing tastes that marked the foodways of the eighteenth century. kenmore.org.
- Know the 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem? Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 460 Lendall Lane, May 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Cooking Techniques 101, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, May 14-15, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- One on one counseling sessions, The Gordon Building, 112 West Main St., Board of Supervisors meeting room, May 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For those seeking feedback and advice from an experienced business advisor. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. 434/295-8198. 540/672-1238; or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
- Financing Your Business: Preparing for Loans and Microloans, The Gordon Building, 112 West Main St., Board of Supervisors meeting room, May 15, 2-4 p.m. For individuals looking for business financing for a startup or an existing business. Free, space is limited. Pre-register at 434/295-8198; or centralvirginia.org/events/financing-your-business-preparing-for-loans-and-microloans-2. 540/672-1238; or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
- Ribbon cutting ceremony, Jay Massad Rappahannock Area YMCA Waterpark parking lot, May 16, 4-5:30 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Jon Fried outdoor tennis and pickleball complex. Exhibition matches and reception to follow. RSVP by Friday to 540/371-9622 x1016.
MEETINGS
- Northern Neck Audubon Society, Lancaster County Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock, Monday, 3:30 p.m. Dr. Shawn T. Dash will present Insects: The Uncelebrated Partners of the Bird World. Refreshments and socializing start at 3:15 p.m.
- United Daughters of the Confederacy, Caroline Grays Chapter, Calvary Baptist Church, Milford St., Bowling Green, Monday, 6:30 p.m. A.C. Smith presents a program on David O. Dodd.
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Presentation by Mike Futrell, Meadows Farms Nursery. New members are welcome. aarp3396.org.
- Riverside Writers’ Group, Salem Church Library, Saturday, 1 p.m. Program discusses Publishing Pane.
- Fredericksburg Torch Club, La Petite Auberge, 311 William St., May 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Gene Kramer presents, “Investing for the Rest of Us.” Not a prospectus or marketing presentation. Limited seating. RSVP to IATCRegion3Director@gmail.com; or facebook.com/groups/FXBGTorchClub.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Jenna Cooley at 540/735-0974 or jcooley@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.