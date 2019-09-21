CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Master Gardener Fourth Tuesday Series, Salem Church Branch Library, Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Ron Bishop and Bob Isaak present “Daffodils Made Easy.” Learn from their experiences and humor. Free.
- “Seized Land: A Community Uprooted and Reborn,” University of Mary Washington, Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George, Wednesday, 5 p.m. A community is impacted by the Navy’s acquisition of the land at Dahlgren. 4:30 p.m. reception. Free.
- “An Introduction to the Clan MacCallum/Malcolm,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Room LL2, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m., Presented by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg. Free.
- Scout Night, Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cub Scouts is open to boys and girls in grades K–5. tom.friedel@scouting.org; ncacbsa.org.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. A Chinese grandmother’s tips for creating quick and easy meals with vegetables. Vegan potluck follows the class; bring a dish to share.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to connect through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Dr., Wednesday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Book talk and signing: Dr. Jeff Broadwater, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. Broadwater will discuss his new book, “Jefferson, Madison, and the Making of the Constitution.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Limited seating. 540/672-1776.
- Hidden in Plain Sight, John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Walk through a mock bedroom looking for signs of drugs and alcohol use, video and panel of experts to answer questions. 540/374-3337; snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Germanna Community College enrollment specialists, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. A team of admissions, financial aid and advising representatives will be available to answer questions about starting a new career or learning new skills at Germanna.
- 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem?, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Classroom A and B, Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m. Register by calling 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org
- Rappahannock Area YMCA 16th annual golf tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail, Friday, 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Team of four is $400. Captain’s choice. Benefits Jay Massad Annual Campaign. 540/371-9622x1025; dreiley@family-ymca.org.
- Shred Day, Classic Iron, 4907 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. $5 per standard copy paper or banker’s box, $8 per larger trash bag. Cash or check. Donations welcome. VHS tapes, CDs and binders not accepted. Proceeds benefit the Betty J. Hunter Bazemore Sholarship Fund. bjhbscholarship.org.
- King George Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, King George Farmer’s Market, 8246 Dahlgren Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Perennials, ground covers, trees and shrubs, Misch Farm goat manure and gardening advice.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Fall Follies concert, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Kobler Hall, 308 Hanover St., Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 29, 3 p.m. Features music from the American Songbook. $15 for adults, and $5 for students. ccfbg.org.
- Sierra Club walk, Sept. 29, noon. Connector trail, 3.9 mile walk, from James Madison’s Montpelier to Grelen Nursery. Register in advance at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com. 540/598-8207.
- Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Oct. 3, 10–11 a.m. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Oct. 3, noon-1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Oct. 3, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Scholarship Fundraising Dinner Honoring Dr. Gladys and Ira West, King George Citizens Center, Route 3, just west of King George Courthouse, Oct 4., 6 p.m. $50. Proceeds will support the mathematics studies of graduating high school seniors in King George County. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Unity Festival, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane, Oct. 5, noon-6 p.m. Live entertainment and activities, food trucks and vendors. Free. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rappahannock Region–Fredericksburg Branch. unityfestivalrr.org; or bgcrr.org/unity-festival-2019.
- Now and Then Doll Club of Fredericksburg show and sale, Elks Lodge 875, 11309 Tidewater Trail, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique to modern dolls and toys. $6 adults, $3 children.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Oct. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg yard sale fundraiser, Dorothy Hart Community Center, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Clothing and household items, homemade cakes, pies, candy and cookies will be available.
MEETINGS
- Food Co-op annual meeting, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., today, 3–4:30 p.m. Celebrate four years of progress, co-op board election, update on store opening and refreshments. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Sumerduck Ruritan Club meeting and fellowship, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. 540/891-2814; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Susan Allen Republican Women’s Club, Clearwater Grill, 4276 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Meet Sen. Bryce Reeves 11:30 a.m. to noon. Luncheon meeting begins at noon. Katy Pistole will talk about her therapeutic horse ranch, Beautiful Brokenness, in Mineral. An author, she will have books available at the luncheon. Make reservations with Toni Ruther at 540/972-0295; or jtruther@verizon.net. Clearwater Grill will offer a limited menu for $21, all inclusive. Payment will be made to SARWC at time of purchase.
