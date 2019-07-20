CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Friends of Wilderness Battlefield fundraiser, Harry’s Alehouse, 5737 Plank Road, Monday, 4-9 p.m. Harry’s will donate a percentage of the profits to FoWB. Proceeds will be used for the 2020 Fredericksburg National Cemetery Luminary Event.
- Summer art camp, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock, Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For ages 8-11 who show interest and excitement in the area of arts and crafts. All materials and supplies will be provided. $100. A limited number of scholarships are available. 804/516-4616; tapparts.org.
- Vakos Open House, 616 Amelia St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Update on William Square Project.
- Beyond Braveheart: The William Wallace Story, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Free. Presented by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources, Culpeper County Library Study Room 2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Early Culpeper County records and how to use them for genealogical research with Julie Bushong. Limited to two students. 540/825-8691.
- Peace in the Paint, Mayfield Community, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. “Balling against Bullying”
- County Breakfast for Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit and pastries. $8 adults, $4 children 4 to 10. Children 3 and under eat free. Call ahead for take-out. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Spaghetti dinner and bake sale, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 years old. Kids 5 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Free wills clinic, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, July 29, 1-7 p.m. With the help of a few local attorneys, Legal Aid Works will provide professionally prepared wills, advance medical directives and powers of attorney for low-income individuals. Pre-registration must be done prior to the event as there are no walk-in appointments available. Tamesha Cook, Legal Aid Works, is available by phone Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 540/825-3131.
- Summer art camp, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock, July 29–Aug. 2, 8:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For ages 12-18 who show interest and excitement in the area of arts and crafts. All materials and supplies will be provided. $100. A limited number of scholarships are available. 804/516-4616; tapparts.org.
- Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, July 29–Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Personal branding, employment readiness, financial skills and moving out for rising 11th and 12th graders. $99; scholarships available. 540/373-0041x309; rappahannockunitedway.org/bootcamp.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, July 31, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Community potluck picnic, Downtown Greens, Princess Anne and Dixon streets., July 31, 6-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own plate, cup and utensils and a chair. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area CSA Project and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op.
- Book swap, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Aug. 2, 1-3 p.m. Bring a book, get two new ones. Also, story time every half hour. All ages welcome. Hosted by Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
MEETINGS
- Monthly Meeting and Fellowship, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Monday, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m., followed by business meeting. All welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Master Gardener general membership, Salem Church Branch Library Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Kari Patrick will explain the benefits of raising worms and the simple steps to starting your own vermicompost.
- Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Nonprofit social and charitable organization. All area residents welcome. 540/891-2814; newcomersandoldfriends.com.