CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Civil War Medical History at Ellwood, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, today, 1 a.m.-3 p.m. Living history demonstrations and walking tours. Ellwood Manor open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Soups, Salad and Croutons, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Introduction to Computers, L.E. Smoot Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, Monday through Friday, 2-4 p.m. Designed for those not confident in using technology. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Monday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. SBA programs overview, 10 Steps to Start your Business and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- Grand opening of the Partlow satellite location of Central Rappahannock Regional Library at Partlow Ruritan Club, 3229 Partlow Road, Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.
- Screening “Equal Means Equal,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Tuesday, 6 p.m. Free. Discussion follows.
- City Council Town Hall, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 7 p.m. Topics include update on “2036 Vision Statement, Desired Future States,” City’s two-year progress on 35 priorities, Council’s updated set of 34 priorities for the next two years. The Council Vision and Priorities 2017-2020 are available at fredericksburgva.gov/1268/Council-Priorities-2017-2020. Contact the City Manager’s office with questions at 540/372-1010; or visit Fredericksburgva.gov.
- Community launch fundraiser, Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Community discounts, food truck, entertainment, raffle and give-aways. Sponsored by Single Mothers United.
- Robert Russa Moton: The Life and Legacy of America’s Forgotten Civil Rights Leader, Holly Knoll, Gloucester, Wednesday and June 26, 1-3 p.m. With Brian McGovern. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Film premier: “Beneath the Scar: A Story of Resilience,” Paragon Village 12, 50 Towne Centre Blvd., Wednesday, 7 and 8:30 p.m. $17.50. Funds raised will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg. After-premier celebration at Park Lane Tavern, 8:45-midnight. Sponsorships, tickets and autographed copies of the book available at deuntaydiggs.com.
- Speaker Series: Cutting Edge of Technology–Moving Innovation, University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George, Wednesday. Reception at 4:30 p.m., program 5-6 p.m. Free but donations are appreciated. 540/663-3680; or dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Know the 10 Warning Signs: When is forgetfulness a problem? Cooper Library, 200 Washington Ave, Colonial Beach, Thursday, 2-3 p.m. Register at 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- Talk about Adverse Childhood Experiences, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Thursday, 2-4 p.m. Tips and tools for building resilience and supporting those who have experienced trauma or toxic stress. Free. Register by calling Kaitlyn at 540/321-8795; or email knickson@rrcsb.org.
- Beginner Cellphone Photography, RCC Warsaw Campus, Room 118, Thursday and June 27, 1-3 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Interactive workshop: “Keys to Entrepreneurship,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch Library, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- Medicare Basics Educational Meeting, Salem Church Branch of Central Rappahannock Library Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Eligibility, important dates, Medicare coverage, Medicare parts A, B, C and D, and supplement options. Free. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meeting call 703/622-0171. For TTY users call 711/622-8899.
- Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course, Chancellor Ruritan Club at 5994 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, Saturday and June 23. A blend of classroom instruction and hands-on rescue practice. A student leaves the course with Wilderness First Aid certification and access to a network and community of wilderness medicine enthusiasts. No prerequisites. Medical professionals can use this course for continuing education credits. Registration at solowfa.com.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, June 26, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to connect with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. 540/228-1502.
MEETINGS
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Terri Anderson, the AP journalist kidnapped in Beirut in 1985 and held hostage by Hezbollah for more than 6 years, will speak. 540/898-8353.
- Master Gardener General Membership, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Sherry Graham presents Fairy Gardens are for Everyone; create areas of unique mystery both outside in the garden and inside your home. Free and open to all.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. An intelligence analyst from the FBI who works in the area of medical identity theft will cover topics such as vulnerability to identity theft, types of identity theft, tips on how to avoid becoming a victim, and what to do if you are a victim of identity theft. Particular emphasis will be on the growing and relatively new trend of medical identify theft, and hearing aid fraud schemes. rbennett@cildrc.org; or 540/373-2559.