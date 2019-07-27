CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Father/daughter dance, the Silk Mill, Princess Anne St., today, 5-8 p.m. The theme is Bohemian garden party. Free. Hosted by Common Ground Christian Church. facebook.com/events/2295094647410953; commongroundva.com.
- Free wills clinic, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Monday, 1-7 p.m. With the help of a few local attorneys, Legal Aid Works will provide professionally prepared wills, advance medical directives and powers of attorney for low-income individuals. Pre-registration must be done prior to the event as there are no walk-in appointments available. Tamesha Cook, Legal Aid Works, is available by phone Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 540/825-3131.
- Summer art camp, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock, Monday–Friday, 8:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For ages 12-18 who show some level of interest and excitement in the area of arts and crafts. All materials and supplies will be provided. $100. A limited number of scholarships are available. 804/516-4616; tapparts.org.
- Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Personal branding, employment readiness, financial skills and moving out for rising 11th and 12th graders. $99; scholarships available. 540/373-0041x309; rappahannockunitedway.org/bootcamp.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Community potluck picnic, Downtown Greens, Princess Anne and Dixon streets., Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own utensils and a chair. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area CSA Project and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op.
- Community Bag Fundraiser, Giant Food, Harrison Crossing shopping center, August 1-31. Buy a sturdy, reusable bag for $2.50, and $1 will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park. For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 8-9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Book swap, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Friday, 1-3 p.m. Bring a book, get two new ones. Also, story time every half hour. All ages welcome. Hosted by Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Take Me to a Show,” Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., Saturday, 7 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. Rain date Aug. 17. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- VHDA-Homebuyer workshop, BB&T, 3600 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover 540/604-9943 x226. Register at vhda.com.
- Debt Management workshop, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 208 Hudgins Road, Aug. 5, 5-6 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover 540/604-9943 x226.
- Spotsy Dog Park at National Night Out, behind Macy’s at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m. Pick up information on how to travel safely with dogs. Bring your dog and test their “sniffer” with a “Nosework” demonstration. For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Aug. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Spirit of ’45 Day, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A WWII-themed blood drive, family activities and admission to FAM. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Museum and the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. To make a donation appointment or to learn more about donor eligibility, call 800/733-2767; or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SpiritOf45. FAMVA.org.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Aug. 10, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Campaign rally: Amy Laufer for State Senate, Lake of the Woods Community Center Marion Pronk Hall, Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m. Rep. Abigail Spanburger will introduce the candidate. $25. All proceeds go to the Laufer campaign.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg Area for Bernie Sanders, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Monday, 6:30-8:45 p.m. Plan petition gathering to get Bernie Sanders on the ballot in Virginia. facebook.com/events/617523821992953.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in thier lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hot Line. 540/373-2028; aadistrict30va.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meets Fridays at 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, in All Saints Hall Room 5. 540/805-0534.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/370-0835.
- Animal Rites USA, a pet-bereavement support group, meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Conference Room 2, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sponsored by Animal Rites USA. 540/361-7487. Free.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg meets the second Thursday of every month. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202 or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Regional Hospital Beck House. For information contact Melissa Deal at 540/829-8809 or mdeal@culpeperhospital.com.
- Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, third floor conference room. For information, contact Aimee at 540/498-4874.
- Caregivers Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month, 3-4 p.m., at Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. For more information, contact Emily J. Wild, 540/891-1200; or ewild@capitalcaring.org.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382) and at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road (540/967-2424); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- Circle of Parents, a direct service program of Rappahannock Area Council for Children and Parents, meets at various locations. For information call 540/785-6217 or visit raccap.org.
- CoDA Co-Dependants Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets first, third and fifth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital; and second and fourth Tuesdays, Spotsylvania Hospital. 540/847-6974.
- Coping with Trauma meets Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. at 4701 Market St., Suite C, near Lee’s Hill Shopping Center. Tracy, 540/645-6042.
- Debtors Anonymous, a support group for those needing help with debt, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. 540/841-0108.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Regional Hospital. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Enter through the main hospital entrance. flatrun@erols.com.
- Fredericksburg Foster and Forever Families, support group for families with foster or adoptive children and for waiting families, meets fourth Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hanover Street.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516.
- Hospice Support Care Family Expressions Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30–8 p.m., at Harbor House Bereavement and Training Center, 2103 Washington Ave. 540/361-7071 or info@hospicesupportcare.org.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- LOW Lions Vision Impaired Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., at LOW Community Center. Contact 540/972-1629 or 540/972-7108 for more information.
- Mental Illness Support Group meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7–9 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. Katie, 540/846-3332.
- NAMI Connection support group for people with mental illness, meets Wednesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital in Conference Room 1 West, through main doors, first left corridor, room on right. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness, Rappahannock Chapter, Connections, a free, peer-led support for adults living with mental illness, meets the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Mary Washington Hospital. Contact Elaine Arnold, 540/847-6974.
- Parents of Adults with Aspergers meets the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. 540/842-1005.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Project Discovery, a support group for married women questioning their sexuality or for women coming out later in life, meets the second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 540/373-2776.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
- Regional ReachOuts, a support group for military family members, meets at Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every other month. 804/926-7604.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- SibVentures, a sibling loss support group, meets semimonthly by the Grace Oughton Cancer Foundation. Children ages 6–12 help other kids “Ride the Waves of Sibling Loss” through fun, engaging and meaningful activities. 888/900-4623, ext. 709, or krudat@thegocf.org.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- SMART Recovery support group meets Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Church of Christ, 336 Riverside Drive, as an alternative to 12-step groups for any type of addiction. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Care Way Rehabilitation, 1051 Care Way, Suite 200. For information, contact Kristen Parisi at kristendpt@icloud.com.
- Spotsylvania–Central MOMS Club meets first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at Salem Church Library. Refreshments, community speakers, children’s toys and socialization with other moms and their children. 540/479-3946.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital.
- Transplant Awareness of Fredericksburg, a peer group for transplant recipients, waiting list patients and dialysis patients meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd. Register at 540/898-5919.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/288-1937.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 540/220-4095 or visit wearevirginia veterans.org.
- YoungLives, a mentoring and support program for pregnant and parenting teens, meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. 540/318-5324.