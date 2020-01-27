Donnie Johnston:

In a nearby 200-acre woods, about a mile off a dirt road, there are two piles of deteriorating slabs.
Weather and time have rotted the top layers and moisture from the ground has caused the lower layers to turn into rich dirt.
But the middle layers, protected by the slabs above and below, are as solid today as when they were sawed some 70 years ago.
The casual hiker might wonder how these piles of slabs ended up far out in the woods. Did someone truck them there and just leave them?
The answer is simple. This is where they were sawed from oak logs and piled, in the same woods where the trees they came from grew.
Today, loggers transport logs from the woods to a sawmill. Before World War II and for perhaps a decade after, the sawmill came to the logs.
Yes, the big operations of the Northwest floated logs downstream to a mill, but that was impossible in the East. In the days before huge trucks and big hydraulic loaders, it was simpler just to move a sawmill into a forest and set up operations. Transporting boards out was much easier than bringing heavy logs in.
I learned about sawmills from Willie Singleton, an old friend who went to my church. He had spent many years logging before going into the cattle business and knew all about mill operation.
So when I decided to buy a sawmill and set it up in my woods some 40 years ago, I naturally turned to Willie, who may well have sawed the slabs in the woods I mentioned earlier.
Then in his 70s, Willie hadn’t set up a sawmill in years, but he delighted in getting an operation going one last time. I can still see his face beaming when, after about two days, we got the old Frick 00 mill going.
I powered my belt-driven mill with a Farmall Super M tractor and while it was a bit slow, it got the job done. The boards, which I would later turn into flooring for my house, came off the line with that sweet smell that only comes from fresh cut lumber.
Willie said he had used tractors before, but in the old days, mill operators thought that a Buick Straight 8 automobile engine was the best power going, especially during the 1940s and early ’50s.
While sitting around eating lunch one day, he told me about an old man in Rappahannock County who operated a small mill powered by water.
“You think this Farmall is slow,” Willie began. “That old man said he could start a log, tie the stick back and walk half a mile to the mailbox and back before the log went all the way past the saw. That was slow.”
Willie was the sawyer and I was the off-bearer, at least until my mentor taught me to saw. The old man could look at a log and tell you almost exactly how many boards of various sizes you would get from it.
He knew exactly how much tension to put on the belt and how much dressing was needed to keep it from slipping off the tractor pulley.
Many of the logs Willie and I sawed were pulled up from the river bottom by my old workhorse. After a few trips, I could just let him go and he would drag the log right to the pile, then stop and wait for me. But one day he kept going, and by the time I reached the mill, he was 200 yards down the lane headed home. I kept hold of the lines after that.
Willie told me many tales about logging with horses and mules and how dangerous it could be in steep terrain. He recalled one instance where a team was dragging a really big log along a steep slope and it started rolling down a cliff, taking the horses, still hooked to the trace chains, with it. Both animals were so badly injured that they had to be destroyed.
Hilly country was always dangerous for horses, he said.
“Sometimes we’d cut a load of firewood up on a steep hill and bring it down in a wagon,” Willis said. “The road was too steep for the horses to hold the wagon back so we’d cut a medium-size tree and chain it to the back of the wagon as a brake. Then when we got to the bottom of the grade we’d work that tree up, load it in the wagon and drive on home.”
I learned a lot about sawmilling from Old Willie, including how to light a cigarette if you were out of matches. He would take a piece of wire and put one end on his truck’s positive battery terminal and the other on the negative. When it got so hot it glowed, he’d lean down and light his cigarette.
As I said, the oak floors in my house were made from boards Willie and I sawed with that old Frick mill, as was the cherry mantle in my living room. And all the logs were dragged to the mill with horses.
It was hard work, but I enjoyed it. And I learned a lot from Willie.
And it may have been the last time in these parts that the sawmill was brought to the woods.
In this era of humongous logging equipment, all this sounds very foreign. But it worked, and I have the floors to prove it.
