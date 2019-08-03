Some years ago, my companion Lou complained that he must be getting old because so many people were calling him “sir.”
I reminded him that none of us is getting any younger, other than fictional character Benjamin Button, and besides, what’s so bad about people addressing you in a respectful way?
I happen to like it.
At a recent meeting of cattle producers in King George County, I’ll bet I was called “ma’am” more times in two hours than in the last two years. And it didn’t bother me one bit.
I’ve always lived below the Mason–Dixon Line, and terms like “ma’am” and “sir” roll off the Southern tongue as readily as “y’all.”
But elsewhere in the country, it seems that “ma’am” is a four-letter word that no woman wants to hear because it suggests—gasp—that she’s of a mature age.
I can’t say that I ever felt that way. More than 35 years ago, I covered my first Boy Scout Jamboree, and Scouts and their leaders routinely addressed me as “ma’am” even though I was considerably younger then.
I wasn’t insulted. Scouts, like people in the military, have been trained to use certain titles to show respect.
Neiman Young, the county administrator in King George, spent 21 years in the Army and hasn’t shaken the title habit. We were having a casual conversation once, not a formal interview, and he peppered every response with “ma’am” or “Ms. Dyson” to the point that I asked him to please call me Cathy.
His response was: “Yes, ma’am.”
Most farmers I’ve met, including those at the Eastern Virginia Cattlemen Association’s recent meeting in King George, have referred to me the same way, and I’ve been doing interviews with farm folks since a peanut planter was in the White House. That was President Jimmy Carter, and I can’t imagine a Georgia boy ever speaking to a female over a certain age without using “ma’am.”
But my all-time favorite story about the use of “ma’am” also goes back decades. A Fredericksburg boy, who played a drum and did some Civil War reenacting, was invited to be part of the movie “Gettysburg” in 1993. I talked with him and his mother when they returned, and his mom mentioned that the best part of the experience had nothing to do with filming, or the depiction of the decisive battle.
It had everything to do with a chance meeting.
She was on the movie set one morning and happened to pass actor Sam Elliott, who played the part of a Union general. You know the guy—he’s been in a ton of cowboy movies, was the brother of Bradley Cooper’s character in “A Star is Born” and has done voice-overs for ads about beef and the ultimate macho truck.
Anyway, Elliott nodded to this woman as he walked by and said in that deep drawl for which he’s famous, “Morning, ma’am.”
All she could say later, as she recalled the story, was: “There is a God.”
And to that I would say, “Yes, ma’am.”