Remember when people put together photo albums, slide shows or home movies of what they did on their summer vacations?
It probably took them until the fall to get their displays organized. Before the days of digital, people had to get umpteen rolls of film or slides processed, then look through hundreds of images. They’d discard the misfires—the accidental shots of their feet or tree tops—and toss ones where subjects’ heads were chopped off.
Then, they’d put it all together in some sort of sensible order. Time-consuming and sometimes tedious, it still was a great way to hold on to those memorable moments.
These days, your smartphone will do all that for you, without you even asking.
After my daughter and her family got back from two weeks in New Hampshire, she was looking through various photos and realized her phone had organized all the images into one presentation.
The show was set to music and noted when the family had left their home in central Virginia and when they arrived at their cabin near Lake Winnipesaukee. It showed a map, with arrows plotting their path, and even had a breakout of their two-day detour to Hershey, Pa.
All the pictures she took on the trip were contained within and dated. There were images from the train trip to the top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeastern United States. Also featured were shots from their excursions to Funspot, the world’s largest arcade; waterfalls around the mansion, Castle in the Clouds; and a ziplining trip through the forest.
It was pretty cool to have them all packaged that way, but the more I thought about the presentation, the creepier it felt. Her phone clearly knew every move she made, which made me wonder who else did or what other uses there might be for that information.
Of course, if we want phones to think for us—and tell us how long it will take to get to our destination or how we can avoid all the tolls for which the Northeast is famous—then we have to supply it some basic information.
Plus, even if we tried to be stealthy in our journey from Point A to Point B, what wasn’t captured by our phone would be recorded by satellites. My companion, Lou, always says that when you’re out in public, you should live your life like you’re on camera because you probably are.
Between hidden cameras in stores and those monitoring parking lots or roads, your every move can be tracked—and used as evidence against you when you commit a crime.
I knew smartphones packaged your photos into slide shows long before my daughter went to New Hampshire, but the way I learned about it speaks to another sign of our times.
Her daughter, Bella, who’s not even 2, likes to grab phones and run off with them. One day, she sat on my lap as we looked through pictures on my phone, and her chubby fingers started scrolling away.
I was a little shocked when she opened a slide show of a recent visit to a pumpkin patch—given I didn’t even know it existed. But I wasn’t surprised that she seemingly knew more about the technology than her grandmother.