A recent book called “Furious Hours,” about author Harper Lee and a crazy court case she followed, takes place in Alabama and talks about Southerners being allergic to any form of federal government other than the post office.
For some reason, that line has come to mind recently as I’ve watched people try to navigate the sometimes hard-to-understand world of county and state government, as well as what happens in the court system.
Being in any of those situations is enough to make a person break out in hives.
It’s not that county and court staff aren’t helpful people, more than willing to explain how things happen in their world. The problem is, most people don’t live in that world, and when they set foot in it, they struggle to understand the steps involved.
It doesn’t matter how open government is, how many public documents are posted on a county’s website or how transparent operations are, if you’re not used to connecting the dots of county, state or federal government, it can be confusing trying to piece them all together.
I think we forget that in these times, when there’s so much information at our fingertips. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re learning everything we can about how government works on all levels or the decisions our elected officials make on our behalf.
We’re probably watching cat videos instead.
A recent example highlighted the gulf between those intimately involved in government and just about everyone else.
There’s a controversy brewing in King George County about whether a restored farm is permitted to hold weddings. A neighbor got upset by the sudden traffic on the rural road and complained to officials—after he probably got transferred from one department to another.
As things advanced, county staff presented a report to the King George Board of Supervisors. The same night, the neighbor spoke during the board’s public-comment period—the one time during a meeting when those in the audience can stand up and talk.
The neighbor gave his remarks and sat down.
Later, when board members responded to points he made, the man felt compelled to respond in return—and was quickly told back-and-forth conversations aren’t allowed. Members of the public give their comments, then supervisors give theirs, but no, no, no, this is not the time nor place for a dialog.
Like others who haven’t been to many board meetings, the neighbor probably wondered what would be done about the dispute and when.
Well, that all depends.
Maybe the supervisors will send it to the Planning Commission to figure out. Planners are the ones who review development plans and special exceptions.
Does that mean they will decide the matter?
Yes and no. They’ll look at it, hold a public hearing and offer a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.
Will the supervisors go with whatever the planners suggest?
Not necessarily. The supervisors will take their recommendation into account, along with other comments they hear from residents via calls, emails and conversations in the grocery store. They’ll also seek more comments during their own public hearing, which the state says they have to conduct, then they’ll make a decision.
This particular situation has the added murk of lawyers in the mix, which makes a sticky topic even more sensitive.
Are you twitching yet?
If not, think about being in court. That’s bound to give you butterflies. The couple of times I’ve been there recently, after leaving my phone, pepper spray and fingernail clippers in the car so I could get through the metal detector, my stomach churned, and I was only there to watch.
As I listened to people who’d been sued or had their wages garnished because they hadn’t paid their hospital bills, it was clear that few in the group understood what was happening. For some, it was a language barrier, and I don’t mean they couldn’t speak English. It’s that they don’t speak legalese.
For those not familiar with the court system—and most of us would say, thankfully, that we are not—court officials share something with others who represent the government.
They speak a whole different language.