WHILE on vacation at the Outer Banks, we often saw people strolling by our beach house, with dogs of all shapes and sizes in tow.
On one of my walks around the neighborhood, I noticed some of the piles left behind, hopefully by pooches and not people.
One evening, I noticed a home where residents had used seashells to define their property’s border. They had stacked whelk conch shells on every fence post, and there must have been hundreds of them, bleached various shades of gray.
That wasn’t the only interesting feature of the property. At each corner, the owners had put two benches with a sign next to them announcing, “Free Plastic Bags.” The handwritten notice encouraged pet owners to take a bag to retrieve their dog’s poop.
The homeowners certainly were being considerate of the hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors to their neighborhood by offering them a place to take a load off. Did the visitors return the favor by picking up what their pets left behind?
That made me wonder what it must be like to be surrounded by people on vacation. It must be hard to get up and go to work every day when some of those around you are enjoying the highlight of their year.
Once I returned to real life, I got an email about the very subject that had wafted through my mind on vacation. Appropriately, it was from a business called DoodyCalls, whose Stafford County office claims it saves the environment, one scoop at a time.
You’ll never guess how much pooh Doody’s four full-time “professional pet waste technicians” pick up each month. They service more than 800 homes and 1,200 pet waste stations in more than 50 communities in the Fredericksburg region.
Each 30-day period, they cart off 7 tons of dog poop to the dump, where they’re charged by the load for disposal.
Dang, that’s a lot of dung.
The Village of Idlewild has had 20 pet waste stations in the community for about five years, and technicians empty those stations once a week, said Ron Cooper Jr., franchise owner of DoodyCalls. Each station is almost full to its capacity of 20 pounds, so if you multiply the drop-off points by the dropped-off amount, you’re nearing numbers similar to rabbit reproduction.
The dogs of Idlewild, and all the visitors to that city neighborhood between U.S. 1, State Route 3 and Interstate 95, produce about 10.2 tons of caca a year.
I admit I never gave that much thought to defecating dogs before. We live in the country, so after our dogs did their business, we took a shovel and tossed the piles into the woods.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the average dog discards up to 275 pounds of waste per year, so it’s no wonder that some people in urban areas hire others to clean up the big mess.
Cooper, who says his people also clean up after the occasional pig or llama, compares the cost of DoodyCalls to ordering a pizza once a week. That means I’ll probably forever associate the big chunks of sausage on pizza with dog poo at the beach.
