AFTER replacing faded marigolds in the flower bed with scarecrows and pumpkins, a bale of hay and pots of yellow mums last month, something occurred to me.
I do more seasonal decorating now than when my children were little. I thought, wait a minute. Aren’t families with kids supposed to be the ones who get into the spirit of the seasons, not ones whose kids have children of their own?
I’m not sure what our fondness for decorating says about me and my companion, Lou, especially when you consider that what we put outside is the tip of the iceberg compared with what goes on walls and shelves, doors and end tables inside.
Our collection of seasonal goodies, along with artwork from and photos of grandchildren, keeps growing to the point I feel like I’m a curator, constantly changing the décor.
One reason we have so much is because there’s more to choose from these days than, say, last century, when decorating was limited to a few weeks in December.
But we’re obviously not the only ones with an affinity for “Welcome Fall” and “Harvest Blessing” signs as well as glittering shamrocks, wooden bunnies and red-white-and-blue pinwheels that help us mark other occasions on the calendar. Seasonal decorating makes up a $26 billion market, one that’s grown 2.3 percent in the last five years, according to the website IBIS World.
All I can say is thank goodness there are dollar stores to feed our fixation.
As much as I enjoy seasonal decorating, I insist on observing it in a timely fashion. I despise having Christmas pushed down my throat at the same time kids are starting school. And I don’t want to look at Valentine’s Day candy the first few days of the new year.
So, we’ll celebrate fall for a few more weeks. There’s already a turkey decoy in the flower bed and plaques proclaiming Thanksgiving blessings on kitchen shelves. Plastic canvas pilgrims, crafted by my talented mother, along with a cornucopia and colorful ceramic turkeys, aren’t far behind.
Then, we’ll undertake the queen mother of decorating tasks. Putting up a Christmas tree, my ever-growing collection of Nativity scenes and all the other things that mark the winter holidays is such a grueling exercise that we’ll enjoy those decorations well into 2020.
Then, we’ll start the seasonal cycle all over again.
Maybe next year, I’ll remember one other part of my decorating scheme that fell by the wayside this year. Lou likes greenery in the house, even if it is fake, and over the years, I’ve accumulated enough lights to adorn a 5-foot ficus tree in seasonal shades.
Pastel colors for spring, patriotic ones for summer, orange for fall, then ice blue for winter.
Somehow, this year, I totally forgot about the colored lights, kept in a drawer in the spare bedroom. I didn’t change strands once this year.
Oh, well, if I’m going back to my second childhood by enjoying decorations primarily meant for kids, others aspects of being senile can’t be far behind, right?
