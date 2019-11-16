I was heading to my mother’s for our weekly get-together, my mind racing with thoughts ranging from tasks at work to how much milk I had in the refrigerator. That’s when I saw it.
Crossing the Stafford County line into what I’ve always considered one of the most beautiful places on Earth—and by that I mean Fauquier County—the setting sun had painted the sky with the most brilliant brushstrokes. Set against a background of pale blue and some puffy white clouds, the colors ranged from soft coral to a deep orange bordering on red. Trees were backlit to the point their leaves looked like they were on fire.
As I got deeper into Fauquier and a spot where the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains rise in the distance, the panorama took my breath away. Into my head popped a line from a song.
I pulled over, got out my phone, searched for Ray Charles singing “America the Beautiful” and listened as one American treasure performed his rendition of another.
As he got to the part about spacious skies and purple mountain majesties, I took in the grandeur around me—and honestly, was so moved by the moment, everything else rattling around in my head melted away. The workload. The grocery list. The questions about when I was going to start making Christmas gifts and what I was cooking for Thanksgiving. Even the general exhaustion and disgust about impeachment proceedings and everything else coming out of Washington these days, vanished temporarily.
I can’t say I have that type of experience regularly, but when I do, it’s usually thanks to Mother Nature. I’ve mentioned before that sightings of wildlife and other natural wonders make me feel like all is right in this crazy, rushed and hectic world. And even if it’s just for a few precious moments, the appearance of deer or turkeys (which I see regularly on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Central Park exit), breathtaking sunsets or brilliant moonlight remind us that there’s still a lot of awesome beauty in this world, even as humans seemingly do their best to obliterate it.
Like everybody else, I’ve grumbled about the shortened days since Daylight Saving Time ended two weeks ago. And maybe it was just me, but skies seemed unusually black and forlorn those first few nights after the time change.
Then, early last week, we started seeing a full moon that brought some much-needed light to the dark nights. On one of those evenings, I headed to King George County for a meeting, and the orb in the sky laid out my path as brightly as a yellow brick road.
Later on that same night I saw the brilliant sunset, I was traveling along a country road when I spotted another symbol of the night—animal eyes in my headlights. One deer stood along the shoulder of the road, and as I came to a stop, I could see another 10 or so behind her.
I beeped several times. When the herd took off in the other direction, I thanked my lucky stars for the fleeting encounter—and the beautiful moon for keeping our paths from colliding.
