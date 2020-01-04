It’s nice to take a break from the real world and lose yourself in a good movie.
When there weren’t many choices available recently, I found myself drawn to a channel I never watched before, but to which I became slightly addicted. I’m among more than 80 million viewers who saw one holiday movie or another on the Hallmark Channel. I even checked in on the all-day, commercial-free marathon on Christmas Day.
I blame the need to find a haven in Hallmark on President Trump. And the Democrats. And the seemingly never-ending stream of nastiness between political parties, as well as everyday people, when they come together.
The venom seems to spill whenever there are “discussions” about the right to bear arms or the need for background checks for gun owners—or any topic, really, in which one person disagrees with another.
We’ve lost that basic skill we learned in kindergarten: that we’re supposed to be nice to each other, or at least be quiet when someone else is talking. I didn’t realize how lucky I was to cover King George County government, where people at least are civil during meetings, until I attended a Sunday afternoon town hall last month held by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
People were so rude to her and each other that my co-worker Mike Morones said it was like watching a Twitter feed come to life.
So, was it any wonder that when Christmas and New Year’s arrived, offering a respite from working, cooking and eating—consuming one heavy meal after another is surprisingly exhausting—that I needed a refuge?
I didn’t find it in the so-called premium channels for which we pay a hefty fee. They either offered cartoons, movies I’d already seen or one serving after another of blood, gore and the same violence that dominates the nightly news and our daily newspaper.
Consider the choices on New Year’s Day: a movie about a vigilante seeking coldblooded justice against a psychotic drug lord or a film about a battle against a team of genetically engineered killers.
I could watch a professional assassin seek revenge for the murder of her parents, a survivor of violent assault or assorted ruthless gangsters, sleazy henchmen and prehistoric beasts.
And let’s not forget the holiday classic, “The Omen,” about an adopted child who may be the son of Satan.
Faced with these choices, or lack thereof, I turned once more to Hallmark, where I knew there’d be enough happy endings to make my day. The movies are predictable, and the settings idyllic.
Some of the plots are a bit over the top with cheesiness. I knew tissues were in my future when one movie featured a charming little boy who was in foster care, a woman who lived through the same experience and their shared interest in a broken angel tree-topper.
There’s not much diversity—almost every main character is white and too good looking to be true. Seriously, you won’t find a crooked tooth, hair out of place or outfit that isn’t properly accessorized.
But all these perfect-looking people also have hearts of gold, have suffered some loss or setback and aren’t necessarily looking for love, but are gonna find it, come Hallmark or high water. And they’re not going to do or say anything R-rated in the process.
I’m not sure I want a steady diet of Hallmark—their commercial breaks also drive me nuts—but the channel certainly provided the holiday comfort I craved.
