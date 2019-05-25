A RECENT event forced me to go back in time and realize, once more, how years pass in the blink of an eye.
In a 2006 column about my first grandchild entering kindergarten, I wrote that we’d be admiring her Disney Princess backpack one moment and looking at her graduation gown the next.
I hate it when I’m right.
As predicted, the years have flown by since the first time I wrote about Emily Nicole Dyson entering our world—and I want to thank all of you who have indulged my writings about grandchildren.
Last week, Emily graduated from Liberty High School in Bealeton. A group of her fans gathered at Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater—the concert venue near Gainesville—to watch her walk across the stage. Liberty had its commencement ceremonies under the pavilion, so there was no limit to how many family members could attend.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case at some local high schools, including Massaponax, where the granddaughter of my friend, Cathy Morefield, was valedictorian. The only downside of this glorious achievement was that only six relatives of Kamden Morefield could attend the ceremony, held in the gym. The overflow crowd had to watch on TV from seats in the auditorium.
We’re doing a graduation party for Emily next weekend with photos that show her journey from kindergarten to senior year. That’s what had me looking through old albums and reading old columns.
It was hard to look at the images without getting misty-eyed about how quickly Emily reached this milestone. Where did the years go?
One moment, she was a sweet-faced little blondie with a purple bow that matched her sweater, and the next, she was wearing a graduation gown and holding a diploma.
Her face was full of hope and innocence in that first school year. As the grades passed and she dealt with a number of health issues, of her own and in her family, she still had that look of optimism, but maybe to a grandmother’s eye it’s become tinged with the sometimes painful realities of life.
Emily has powered through the setbacks and succeeded—and I was proud to see the cord of “high honor” and National Honor Society collar on her graduation gown. She’s also remained one of the kindest, most considerate people I know.
Emily had several photos taken to mark her senior year, both by a professional photographer and a friend in her high school photography class. I love the formal one—of her wearing the gown drape and pearls, as almost every female graduate has done since cameras were invented. I’ve already framed an enlargement of it for the hallway, next to graduation memorabilia from her father and aunt.
But in deference to her particular tastes—and for this party, we’ve joked that all color schemes and decorations must be “Emily approved”—none of the formal photos will be displayed prominently at the party. Instead, the one that takes center stage shows her with a look of supreme satisfaction on her face, not the “fake” smile subjects sometimes give photographers.
Also to her liking, she’s wearing the graduation gown and her signature ripped jeans. If there’s any image that’s classic Emily, it would have to be that one.
We’ve joked with her a couple times about the jeans and asked if she’d like a new pair that doesn’t have holes in them. My 82-year-old mother recalled that she sometimes wore pants like that, as a kid growing up in Baltimore in the 1930s, but it wasn’t by choice. It was because she didn’t have anything else.
But we all know you can’t dictate fashion taste to a teenager, any more than you can dispense unsolicited advice—and expect it to be heeded. Like everyone who’s come before her, she’ll have to conquer her own challenges. Based on the look of confidence on her face in her favorite photo, she’s up to the task.