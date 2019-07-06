We have a delightful house guest staying with us while her family is on vacation.
Our visitor doesn't say much about being left behind, but every now and then she has a certain sadness in her eyes, or maybe just a general lack of understanding, about why she's in Virginia, and they're in New Hampshire.
But all in all, Lexie is a perfect addition to our household. She's lovable and sweet, doesn't ask for a lot of attention—although we've been happily giving it—and is about as low maintenance as a "granddog" could get.
Lexie is an American/European boxer who's been part of my daughter's family for almost four years. She's extremely protective of my daughter's children, Hunter, 8, and Bella, who turns 2 in September.
Bella and Lexie are practically attached at the hip, partners in crime. Bella regularly drops food off the side of her high chair and Lexie is there to scoop it up. When Lexie gets a treat that looks like a Slim Jim, Bella takes a bite, Lexie takes a bite, and so on. Bella uses the dog as both pillow and step stool, and the ever-tolerant Lexie never grumbles.
In fact, Lexie has become a fur-covered shield, putting herself between Bella and any visitors to their home from the time the infant came home from the hospital. Lexie is a solid 85 pounds and could be a formidable force to be reckoned with, if she wasn't so sweet.
Her blocking—or is it charging?—made me feel bad at first, like she was somehow evaluating my grandmother skills, then I realized the dog does the same thing to Bella's parents at times.
So, I came to admire Lexie's mothering that much more, even if does border on smothering.
The mention of "smothering" brings me to the only downside of having a canine guest that's basically as big as a person. Because she enjoys being with her pack so much, she has to be with us wherever we are—in the living room, near the kitchen table, outside near the carport rocking chairs.
That's great during daylight hours, but she also sleeps with her family back home and expects to do the same with us.
This can be troubling to a person (me) who doesn't sleep well as it is. As of a year ago this week, a problem with my lower back has made lying flat uncomfortable at times, and I sometimes toss and turn, with legs outstretched or knees bent. I can't have any additional pressure, like the big butt of dog against my own.
Because Lexie seems to favor my side of the bed, she positioned herself in such a way that I was left with a sliver of space—and not nearly enough covers. One night I slept in the spare bedroom, only to have Lexie follow me, and another time, my companion, Lou, kindly switched sides so he ended up with the short side of the sheets. I had room to flip and flop, and Lexie snored on, through it all.
In a text to my daughter a few days after Lexie arrived, Lou said how much he enjoyed having her—and that he could even adopt her. My daughter fired back: "Don't make me come back there and get my dog."
Guess we know where Lexie gets her protective streak, right?