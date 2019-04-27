A story this week reminded me there are still dangers in childbirth, both to babies and mothers, just like there are risks associated with surgery, anesthesia and various other procedures that have become commonplace.
I think we’ve forgotten that, in this world of medical marvels. So many advances have been made that doctors can repair a diseased heart valve without opening up a person’s chest or replace a worn-out hip joint and have the patient walking in a matter of hours.
In the midst of these miracles, we tend to believe nothing can possibly go wrong. When tragedies occur, we assume it’s because someone did something wrong.
But the sad fact is, death happens. And sometimes, there’s nobody or nothing to blame.
That point was brought home by Hunter Nelson Hale, whose story is told in today’s Health section. His parents, Carter Heckman and Travis Hale, had been through a normal pregnancy, with everything looking fine as Carter headed toward delivery.
Then, Hunter had a bowel movement during labor, swallowed the fecal matter and died in the womb. The condition is known as meconium aspiration, and it’s not always fatal, but it is a leading cause of illness and deaths in newborns.
Something similar happened almost 40 years ago when my then-sister-in-law was in labor, and her baby had a bowel movement while making her way out of the womb. So did my own Hunter, the third of my four grandchildren, as his mother’s labor got started. Both of them survived, and we thanked our lucky stars.
Even though I’ve done occasional stories about deaths in childbirth, I never realized the prevalence still exists, in this modern age, until a project I did six or seven years ago.
I was researching how many World War II veterans had died in our region in a given year. As I flipped through 12 months of newspapers, I saw plenty of obituaries for members of the Greatest Generation, but I also saw a shocking number for those whose lives hadn’t even started.
Likewise, there were more deaths of young mothers than I would have imagined.
Health officials estimate that about 15 women die in pregnancy or childbirth each year in the United States per 100,000 births. A century ago, the rate was 600 deaths per 100,000 births.
As for infants, about 50,000 die, either after the 20th week of pregnancy or before their first birthday. About half are stillborn and the others pass away from various conditions. Sometimes, there’s no explanation, and the only thing more horrible than it happening is not knowing why it did.
I thought about what it must be like to have the nursery at home all decorated with baby animals or twinkling stars, maybe the name stenciled on the wall or a onesie, the adorable outfits all washed and put in the proper place. A special one would have been chosen for the baby’s trip home.
Then, the expected joy turns to unimaginable sorrow. The couple walks out of the hospital, carrying nothing but grief, and drives home, an empty car seat in the back.