If anyone had asked me a few decades ago what my personal hell looked like, I would have described the dentist’s office.
It wasn’t because I had a bad experience with the kind of dental villain often depicted in the movies. No mad scientist, dressed in a white coat and wearing a head lamp, tried to yank out my teeth, tonsils or anything else.
Truth is, I never saw a dentist until I was an adult. By then, I had developed a mouthful of cavities and my time in “the chair” wasn’t exactly relaxing.
But it wasn’t the fault of the professionals; it was mine for not taking proper care of my teeth. The fact I had some weird underlying conditions, like dental roots that curved like an upside down question mark, didn’t help.
Even though I was a dental novice in those early days, I quickly came to know the drill. Its high-pitched whine echoed in my ears like a jackhammer and was enough to set a person’s teeth on edge.
I suffered through fillings, root canals and a nasty procedure, twice, done through the roof of my mouth when the normal root canal didn’t take.
I didn’t have a documented reaction to Novocaine per se, but am convinced the numbing material stayed in my system way past the time it turned my lips to blubber. I swear I felt occasional numbness for days after a dental procedure.
I’m so glad the tide has turned, and that I’ve come to value my teeth enough to take care of them the right way—and to protect my considerable financial investment in them. I’m writing this not to scare anyone away from the dentist, but to stress that the best way to avoid dental agony is to take matters into your own hands.
I’ve done just that in recent years—by using both manual and electric brushes, flossing and mouthwash before bed—and my twice-a-year trips to the dentist have become a breeze. I almost said “delightful,” then decided there was no need to go overboard.
On a recent visit, my friendly dental hygienist Courtney reclined the chair and looked into my mouth. She scraped, poked and cleaned, then said words that were magic to my ears: that everything looked great and to keep up the good work.
We talked about floss for a bit and that I was pleasantly reminded, once more, of the difference a piece of waxed string can make.
I mentioned a recent commercial for a new pulsating toothbrush that claimed such power that it could clean and floss at the same time. She agreed it seemed misleading.
“They’re killing me,” she groaned.
I use a manual, then electric toothbrush every night, then I do the floss—and I’m not talking about the dance my 8-year-old grandson Hunter performs so well.
While flossing, I’m always amazed—or maybe disgusted—by how many particles remained lodged in my teeth. The floss is the one thing that sets them free.
A study a few years ago suggested there wasn’t sufficient data to prove the benefits of flossing, then it was further revealed there hadn’t been sufficient studies to gauge the benefits.
I don’t care what any survey shows, I’ve learned my lesson.
I’ll never be at a loss for floss again.