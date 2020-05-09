There are hundreds of reasons I’m grateful to the woman who brought me into this world and has loved me, guided me and made me smile almost every day since.
And I’m not just saying that because it’s Mother’s Day. But there’s no doubt that celebrating the second Sunday in May, during a pandemic, has us all thinking twice about lots of things. It’s made me even prouder of my mother for her wisdom, common sense and resilience.
She didn’t need a state or national leader to tell her that with the novel coronavirus on the loose, she needed to be careful. She’s well aware of the targets on her back: she’s 83, has slightly high blood pressure and weighs a little more than she should (her words, not mine).
Long before anyone issued a stay-home order, she decided it was in her best interest not to leave the house and to halt the visits of family members, painful though that was.
And when Virginia businesses reopen later this week in whatever form localities choose, she won’t be out and about just because some politician decrees it’s OK. She’ll wait until she feels comfortable, and that might be a while—for her and the rest of us.
It was tough to stop my weekly visits because they’d been a tradition for decades. My daughter and her children had been joining me at her house since my father died nine years ago, and when they could, my son’s two children came as well.
Everybody loves anything my mother makes, and a couple of times we worried there wasn’t enough food for her growing great-grandchildren. After one particular visit, she remarked about my grandson, who’s 16 next month: “I thought he was going to eat the legs off the table.”
My sister, who works at a nursing home in central Virginia, also stopped her regular visits. My brother, who lives next to my Mom, became her only contact with the outside world, apart from regular phone calls.
During weeks of isolation, my mother admitted she doesn’t necessarily miss leaving the house because she really doesn’t go out that often. She went to the grocery store about once a week and then to church on Sundays. She and a group of ladies enjoyed lunch afterward, and we joked that they had been keeping IHOP in business.
Just as she misses family visits, she really longs for church and her Sunday social hour involving pancakes or grilled chicken salad. But would she be one of those people suing the state because she’s been denied her right to gather—and be breathed on by people who might be sick? Uh, no.
“That’s why God gave us a brain,” she says.
Likewise, if she had to go out, she’d find anything at her disposal to cover her face with—not wait for a county, state or government official to issue her a mask. (Some people suggested that to me last week when I wrote about the lack of masks.) She has sense enough to protect herself and to do what needs to be done without being ordered to do so.
Sadly, this pandemic has shown there are plenty of people who haven’t been blessed with the same gift—and might drink bleach if someone suggested it as a cure.
During our daily phone calls, she’s amazingly chipper and upbeat, but that’s always been her personality. The only time she’s had a hint of sadness in her voice is when the weather is gloomy. And given that it was overcast just about every other day in April, the lack of sunshine—and being separated from her loved ones—was getting to her.
But I know she’s dug deep and summoned the strength and resilience that have always gotten her through. We credit her DNA, that she comes from good Pennsylvania farm stock. My companion, Lou, says she’s one of those people who could have been a pioneer and headed out west with her children in tow and her man at her side—and together, they would have overcome anything.
She and I have quoted Queen Elizabeth several times as we look forward to the time we can get together as a family once more. “We will meet again.”
