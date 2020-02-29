ONE evening last week, I made it home before 6 and was thrilled to see it was still light outside.
When it dawned on me that by this time next week, there will be this much light left until 7 p.m., I felt like cheering.
Then I hoped that daylight saving time—and the spring season that follows—brings more sunshine and not just longer days.
My colleague, Donnie Johnston, was right that it hasn’t been a cold winter, but it sure has been a dreary one. Back-to-back days of overcast and bleak skies make the world seem dismal and depressing. They cast a cloud over even the most chipper of souls.
The evening I mentioned, when it was still light out, was one of the few last week when we actually saw the sun.
And it was wonderful. Chilly, yes, but when the sun is shining, you can tolerate a lot.
It reminded me of a story I used to read the kids. We belonged to a children’s book-of-the-month club and one of Aesop’s fables was about the wind and the sun.
As the two were arguing about which had more power, a traveler came along, and the sun and wind decided that whoever succeeded in removing the coat from the man’s back had the most might.
The wind went first and blew up a mighty gale, making the traveler merely wrap his coat around him that much tighter. When it was the sun’s turn, it shined gently upon traveler’s head, eventually making him so warm, he took off his coat.
The moral is that kindness is more effective than brute force, akin to the other adage about catching more flies with honey than vinegar.
It also says to me that with the sun at our side—or back—we’re more eager to take on whatever challenges the day presents. Maybe it’s my imagination, but for several mornings, it felt like the dismal atmosphere outside literally took root inside me. I’ve gotten out of bed with my neck and back aching more than usual, to the point I feel like an old woman muttering about “these old bones.”
Sometimes, that feeling lingers throughout a drab day. Other times, it improves. When the gray days have morphed into rainstorms, I’ve come home feeling so chilled, the first thing I did was soak in a scalding hot tub of Epsom salt.
By comparison, the day we were blessed with sunshine, I got home, put dinner on the table, did some online banking and swept the floors.
Maybe the elements represent a parable of even bigger proportions. The new fears brought on by the coronavirus, coupled with the ongoing threat of mass shootings at church or school, businesses or movie theaters, are like the seemingly never-ending stretch of dreary days.
Add in the political fighting and global tensions, and you’ve got not just a little rain on your hands, but a deluge.
We need a little sunshine—no, make that a lot of sunshine—in our world.
