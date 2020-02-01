FOR years, I’ve vowed to write down funny quotes, interesting bumper stickers and thought-provoking announcements on church signs.
They’d make a great column or even a Facebook post, if you’ve got time for that sort of thing. More often than not, I tend to forget them as soon as they’ve crossed my path.
That will not be the case with one comment I heard recently from my mother. She turns 83 next week and realized last month that she needed to get her driver’s license renewed by her birthday.
We talked about whether she needed a REAL ID from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Starting Oct. 1, anyone who plans to board a plane or go to a federal facility, such as a military base, will need one—or have to present some other federally approved form of identification.
She thought a few minutes. She has no need to visit military or federal installations—which is the only reason I’ll use one, because of occasional assignments. But like me, she hasn’t flown much in her lifetime and has never been outside the country.
She figured now was not the time to change habits.
And that’s when she said something that I’ve asked her to repeat, in front of other people, just because I think it’s so cool.
“When I fly again,” my wise mother said, “I hope to have wings of my own.”
While I hope she doesn’t get to take that angelic flight anytime soon, I can’t help but appreciate her ability to tell it like it is so poetically. Her words could be cross-stitched on a pillow.
She ended up getting the standard license at a mobile DMV and had to wait about two hours, mainly because of all the other people there for a REAL ID. The only part of the experience she didn’t care for was the vision test, when she had to put the bridge of her nose against a machine where countless other people had done the same.
And unlike the practice at optometry offices, where technicians wipe down the equipment after each patient gets up close and personal, no one at the mobile DMV took a disinfectant wipe to the machine.
That’s just gross—and super scary—in light of the coronavirus, not to mention the common cold.
As I thought about her great quote, another came to mind from an interview this week. Like I said, if it’s not recent, I tend to forget it.
I was talking with Greg and Penny Traber, who are sponsoring an event called “Addiction … Inspiring Hope.” They’re sharing stories from recovering addicts or those who have lost loved ones to drugs and have found ways to rise “from the depths of despair,” according to the flyer.
The event is planned to run from 4–6 p.m. Saturday at the River Club Church, 10835 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The Trabers have at least eight speakers lined up, but they’re striving to limit the session to two hours for a specific reason.
“Peoples’ minds can only withstand as much as their rear-ends can,” Greg Traber said.
Hah! If only some boards of supervisors in the Fredericksburg region would get that message. Maybe it should be printed on a bumper sticker?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.