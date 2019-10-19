Here’s a little story that will make you think twice about buying balloons for the next special occasion, or at least convince you to make sure the items you decorate with don’t end up blowing in the breeze.
John Tippett, former executive director of the Friends of the Rappahannock, said he was at a church service in Spotsylvania County recently that concluded with a mass release of balloons. To his way of thinking, the finale wasn’t grand at all.
“It made me cringe,” John wrote in an email. “I suspect none of those folks would even think of dumping a big bag of plastic in the woods or the water, but that is effectively what they were doing.”
I never thought of it that way, but it’s true what they say about what goes up. It must come down, and when it ends up tangled in a tree or stuck in some poor animal’s stomach, it’s clear the pretty little balloon didn’t make it to heaven.
John also noted something I didn’t know, and that’s one great thing about this job: I learn something new every day. It’s against the law in Virginia to release 50 or more balloons into the air in a one-hour period. The prohibition has been on the books since 1991, and anyone who violates it could face a civil penalty of up to $5 for every balloon past No. 49.
“In truth, every balloon can cause a potential impact,” John said, and there are plenty of reports that document just that.
A story earlier this month in the Bay Journal, which covers issues and events related to the Chesapeake Bay, talked about balloons littering the marine environment. Their bright colors attract birds, fish and turtles, who then grab at the pieces, either for food or nesting materials.
A photo showed a blue balloon string hanging out of a wild horse’s mouth on Assateague Island in Maryland. It was taken by well-known wildlife photographer Ann Richardson, who said in the Bay Journal story: “The balloons are no longer pretty when you see them in the middle of a lovely dune or in the mouth of a horse.”
In recent years, some manufacturers have claimed that that latex balloons are biodegradable, but the website “Balloons Blow” contends they’re often found in the stomachs of dead animals.
Even the Balloon Council, an organization of retailers, distributors and manufacturers, has stated that balloons should be used indoors, not released outside.
“Whether it’s a single balloon or hundreds, let’s keep them from flying away,” states the website. “Don’t let go: Inflate. Weight.”
I would agree. I like decorating with balloons, when there’s enough helium to keep them afloat. Stories this spring and summer highlighted the global helium shortage, the third in 14 years. Even though the element is plentiful, it’s light and less dense than air, meaning it can easily escape if not collected and stored properly.
Plus, those capturing it probably start quacking like Donald Duck, and who can work in that environment?
While I like to see “Happy Birthday” or “Congratulations” wrapped up in helium as much as the next person, I’ll be hanging on to any party balloon coming my way. I don’t want the celebration of a life accomplishment to be a death knell for some other creature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.