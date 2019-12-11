TODAY, SOME 17 years after northern snakehead fish were discovered in a Maryland pond and a Virginia tidal creek, the toothy fish that resembles a bowfin but sports a scale-pattern resembling some snakes is found in just about every one of the Chesapeake region’s main tributaries.
They are driving a burgeoning bowfishing industry. Anglers have figured out that they’ll readily wallop a topwater lure, such as an artificial frog. You can even sell their firm, flaky flesh to restaurants in Maryland
Researchers want to know more about the fish and its potential impacts on existing species, including favored gamefish such as largemouth bass and panfish such as crappie and bluegill. When snakeheads were first found in some of our tidal creeks, many worried this apex predator, originally native to the Yangtze River basin in China, would decimate the competition, greatly altering our fisheries. States enacted strict laws, requesting anglers kill and report any snakeheads they caught.
A recently released study conducted by biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Maryland Department of Natural Resources indicates snakeheads are negatively affecting fish populations in areas they inhabit.
The study by Joshua J. Newhard and Joseph W. Love assessed fish populations at two locations near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County Maryland. Fish population surveys taken in 2006 and 2007 were compared to data collected from surveys in 2017 and 2018. Snakeheads were first reported in the Blackwater River drainage in 2012.
Since the surveys began in 2006, 35 different species (32 fish and 3 invertebrate) were captured. Of 21 species that were captured both pre- and post-snakehead arrival, 17 declined in their relative abundance, including black crappie, white perch and bluegill. In addition, five of six sites sampled had significantly different fish communities after arrival of the snakeheads.
It definitely sounds ominous. But not so fast, other researchers argue. A research study in Virginia yielded different results.
Another View
John Odenkirk, a fisheries biologist with Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, has followed the snakehead phenomenon since its onset. He was co-editor of the Proceedings of the First International Snakehead Symposium, published last September. He and fellow DGIF biologist Mike Isel authored a study presented at the 2018 symposium that seems to show snakeheads aren’t harming other species as much as originally feared.
Through 2017, nearly 4,000 snakeheads were collected by DGIF from 10 different locations, including three small lakes. Biologists examined stomach contents of more than half of these fish. Thirty prey types were identified in fish taken from tidal rivers and creeks with 7 prey types identified from lakes. The river snakes mostly dined on banded killifish, bluegill and crayfish. Lake snakes mostly ate bluegill, frogs and yellow perch. Bluegill was the main menu item from both types of water when it came to volume of food eaten.
A 9-ounce gizzard shad was the biggest fish eaten, found in an 11-pound snakehead.
Both studies note that northern snakeheads appear to be opportunistic feeders, eating food most commonly encountered in their habitats. What the Virginia study didn’t show, however, was a significant negative impact on these prey species. In some areas, banded killifish numbers increased in Pohick Bay after snakeheads moved in. Bluegill numbers remained stable in the lakes, where conducting controlled studies is easier done, Odenkirk noted.
By the Numbers
The Maryland study report includes a chart showing fish numbers by species collected in every sampling effort. That chart shows white perch and pumpkinseed numbers were down about 60 percent from just 2006 to 2007, long before snakeheads were known to inhabit waters around the survey site. Based on that, one might infer that major population reductions of some species were dropping rapidly before snakeheads arrived.
The study notes that other factors may be at play in terms of fish populations and the diversity of their “communities.”
Odenkirk, too, wonders what caused white perch and black crappie numbers to drop so significantly. “Black crappie are notorious for highly variable year class strength. It is entirely possible most changes observed were due to variable recruitment based on dramatically changing and sometimes harsh conditions in a river system,” Odenkirk said. “What were the trends of these populations? Think we may have had a few floods and droughts between 2006 and 2019?”
Calendar year 2018 was also the wettest year on record for the Chesapeake region, with huge volumes of freshwater flowing into traditionally brackish and saline estuaries.
Odenkirk believes it impossible to take two distant snapshots in time, especially in a tidal system, and assign the rationale for any differences to one factor, such as the presence of snakeheads.
In a follow-up email, Newhard noted that fish population differences noted in the report are going to be related to a handful of factors of course, not just snakehead introduction. Land use around both river systems studied was relatively unchanged during the years that were not monitored, he wrote, adding it is possible (and likely) that other factors in addition to snakehead played a role, including commercial fishing, water quality differences, and natural variability.
“Can we solely point to snakehead as the cause for the changes we observed? No—nor are we. Can we say that they played a role? We definitely can. They are one of the biggest changes to the ecosystem at Blackwater,” Newhard said.
One thing scientific studies usually state is that the work isn’t finished, that more research is needed. Both studies covered here abundantly make that point.
Time will tell. Until then, know the laws wherever you’re fishing in snakehead-inhabited waters—and good luck.
Note: For fish and game recipes, gear reviews, travel and outdoors adventures, see Ken Perrotte’s outdoorsrambler.com website.
