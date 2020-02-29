On Jan. 29, the Pocahontas Building, home of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, was packed with lobbyists all trying to get the attention of our busy legislators in the all-too-short six weeks they are in session.
I was one of them.
I was there as part of a lobbying event organized by Compassion and Choices, to support a new bill being introduced to legalize medical aid in dying in Virginia, HB 1649, by Del. Kaye Kory, D–38th District.
This would follow the lead of Oregon’s Death With Dignity act, which became effective in 1997 and has been followed by nine other jurisdictions to allow doctors to prescribe a dose of barbiturate sedative to terminally ill patients, sufficient to cause them to die in their sleep.
Something as definitive and drastic as allowing the prescribing and taking of a lethal dose of medicine has a lot of people very uncomfortable, not surprisingly. Such an emotive issue challenges people’s core beliefs.
The purpose is to relieve the suffering of people with a terminal illness. And it’s needed, because, as I have seen in 50 years of being a doctor, unfortunately there are times when pain and other distressing symptoms cannot be controlled.
Safeguards
The bill has multiple safeguards.
Patients have to be over 18, must submit two separate requests 15 days apart, and take the medicines themselves—so we’re not talking euthanasia or forced administration.
Two separate health care providers must certify the patient is terminal and in sound mind, so they know the significance of what they’re doing—specifically that they are not demented (which is a disqualifying diagnosis) or that depression is not the primary cause of them requesting this. (Many terminally ill patients are secondarily depressed.)
Opponents cite concerns about coercion. That terminally ill patients will be persuaded to end their life for convenience, but Compassion and Choices reports that in the combined 40 years of experience in the states that allow medical aid in dying, there has no substantiated cases of coercion or abuse.
Some medical organizations are opposed. The American Medical Association claims the role of a doctor is to heal. But the American Academy of Family Physicians—my representative body—does not oppose medical aid in dying.
The majority of doctors are in favor, according to a 2018 by Medscape poll that found 58 percent of doctors are supportive. And three separate surveys of the general public show some 7 out of 10 think it should be allowed.
Many patients who request a prescription never take it. Since the law passed in Oregon in 1997, just 1,127 of the 1,749 people who have had prescriptions written have used them.
It seems just having the medicines on hand or knowing medical aid in dying is legal—knowing there’s an out—is sufficient comfort for some.
My Take
As you may have guessed by my being a participant in Compassion and Choices lobby day, I am a supporter of medical aid in dying.
It is important to emphasize this is merely speeding an inevitable process, which is why the term assisted “suicide” is inappropriate.
I also think it inappropriate to say a doctor’s job is only to heal. These cases are terminal and un-healable. But I don’t consider that a reason not to provide whatever relief possible. I see that as a doctor’s job, to relieve suffering.
There have been many criticisms that seem to me mischaracterizations, like saying this is eugenics. That terminally ill people are being seen as disposable. That insurance companies are insisting on medical aid in dying to save money. That this is a slippery slope. That we are more humane to our animals.
This last point I would agree with. At a meeting of The Lively Death Group—a group I help organize to talk about end-of-life issues—one participant’s comment was “when my time comes, put me in a doggy suit and take me to the vet.”
What support or opposition really seems to come down to is ethical and religious beliefs. Whether it is ever OK to terminate a life.
In bill HB 1649, no healthcare provider or pharmacist who has ethical or religious reservations needs participate. But it would allow patients who want to, and who find their suffering intolerable, to find relief.
I see this as an innovation in keeping with other liberal policies that give patients greater autonomy and would expect conservative bodies like the AMA to take a while to get on board.
The crucial belief that will determine whether HB 1649 will pass is that of the delegates and senators making our laws. Compassion and Choices and I hope they will take note of the opinion of the majority of doctors, and not let their personal beliefs stand in the way of allowing people to speed the inevitable and minimize their suffering, if that’s what they want.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.
