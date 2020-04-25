It seems incredible that managing a lethal pandemic has now become a divisive political issue, with the president appearing to encourage protests against guidelines put forward by his own administration.
It says something about what a crazy place we’ve got to with COVID-19.
Part of the trouble is we have not had a significant trial run, like the South Koreans and other countries in that region, which were sufficiently shaken by the SARS and the MERS outbreaks to be primed and ready to implement mass testing—seemingly the one thing all experts agree is necessary to get ahead of this coronavirus pandemic.
It seems even the 675,000 deaths from the “Spanish” flu of 1918 haven’t been remembered enough to provide sufficient warning.
But a crucial difference between America and South Korea or China and the like: the U.S. individuality—the adherence to this rather nebulous idea of freedom. Some people see keeping restrictions in place and trying to contain this disease as an infringement on their rights. We do not have the same herd mentality as China and South Korea or even Germany, to make us willing to tolerate somewhat draconian restrictions, even if those restrictions save lives.
No Cure
The trouble is, we are dealing with an illness for which we have no specific treatment. No medicine has been tested and shown to work. It is like the old days, when all you could do was quarantine people.
There is talk of trying to develop an antiserum or give infusions of passive immunity with antibodies from other people or animals—like the old days, when Emil von Behring and other pioneers were trying to develop antisera to diphtheria, polio, rabies and tetanus.
Or even more drastic, maybe we need to relearn the lessons of end-of-life researcher Joanne Lynn, who talks about how an untreatable illness “strikes without warning and you get through it or you don’t.” We have to accept that dying is sometimes inevitable and compose ourselves with guides like the very popular 14th-century “Ars moriendi” (“The Art of Dying”)–written in a time when Black Death took out about a third of the world population.
How Do We Open Up?
Everyone is now writing about how we achieve this balance of restarting our economy while keeping a lid on COVID-19—for it really does seem that isolating at home and wearing personal protective equipment has flattened the curve.
I find it hard to believe the people out there waving their American flags and bad-mouthing Gov. Ralph Northam for wanting to keep things contained in Virginia are making rational, reasoned decisions.
Where we should be putting our energy is in doing all that we can to get testing up and running.
I know at the White House press briefings we are told repeatedly about how many tests the U.S. is doing—more than anyone else in the world, we’re told. But if you listen to the experts, we need to be doing a whole lot more than the 150,000-odd tests per day. And we need to shift the focus from those who the CDC recommends (hospitalized patients and patients at high-risk with symptoms) to those “individuals without symptoms whom the CDC recommends against testing.”
These are the recommendations of oncologist and bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel, writing in The Atlantic. He says we need to do 1 million to 2 million tests a day. And we need to be testing all the health care workers and hospital employees who come in close contact with patients; essential workers like police, delivery drivers and grocery employees; people who are planning to return to work; and others who he calls “super spreaders”—people likely to be in contact with a lot of others, or particularly vulnerable people.
Telling the country we have an abundance of testing diverts tests to people who don’t really need it, says Emanuel.
The trouble is that everyone in the world wants the raw materials to make the swabs, so the transport mediums and other reagents and labs just can’t get enough. The New Yorker quoted North Dakota Gov. Kristi Neom as saying her “state’s public-health laboratory—the only lab doing COVID-19 testing in the state—had so much trouble securing reagents that it was forced to temporarily stop testing altogether.”
I have been accused of minimizing the danger of COVID-19 by talking about the comparable mortality from flu, and how we accept that in a ho-hum kind of way. But I’m a believer in the “hope for the best but prepare for the worst” philosophy.
Maybe I’m writing from a privileged position and the shutdown is not affecting me so much as others—and I’m also not worried it will stop me from getting reelected. But overall, America is a rich nation, if we are willing to share our wealth.
Protesters who are putting economy before safety of the population seem wrong-headed and selfish to me.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.
