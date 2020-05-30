Like so much of the rest of the country and world, the Clinical Services team at the Moss Clinic was struggling the other day with how to open up safely. It seemed there were more questions than answers.
At the clinic, we can set the rules to try to control this new and very infectious virus. But outside, although there are multiple things that have been shown to contain it, the issue now is, how do we get people to do them?
We Know What to Do
Methods of control that are fairly well established are:
Keep your distance. Six feet has become the accepted separation, though talking loud, singing and sneezing can spread droplets beyond that distance. And contact under 15 minutes seems to reduce risk of transmission.
Wash hands and sanitize surfaces. A military study showed people should wash their hands at least five times per day. We should be wiping down hard surfaces that the virus can linger on. Quarantine for two weeks if you have, or think you may have, been in contact with the virus is also important.
Wear masks. A tight-fitting N95 will protect the wearer from other people’s exhaled droplets. A cloth mask (or, better still, a surgical mask) primarily protects everyone else from you. Though not perfect, the claim is if 60 percent of people wore a mask that was 60 percent effective (which cloth masks are), it would stop the epidemic.
Screening people. Though not infallible because more than half the people shed virus before running a fever, checking a person’s temperature is a simple and widely adopted screening method. A person should be fever-free for 72 hours before considered safe.
Then testing with the PCR test tells if someone is incubating the virus (the test for antibodies in the blood tells if you have had the virus, but not if you are brewing it).
But Will We Do It?
The willingness of people to go along with these precautions varies. Surgeon and public health researcher Atul Gawande wrote in The New Yorker magazine about the five pillars of strategy: hygiene, distancing, screening masks, and a crucial fifth pillar—culture.
Culture and belief influences your response to these questions:
Do you socially distance, or are you with those crowds—of probably intoxicated yahoo/non-believers—on the beaches of New Jersey and Florida?
Are you willing to continue to endure financial hardship by staying isolated at home?
Do you consider taking off work “wimping out” so you stay at work and spread the virus?
Are you willing to wear a mask or do you see it as a sign of weakness, rather than a symbol of consideration for your fellow citizens?
How willing we are to allow health departments to poke their nose in your business and know who you’ve been hanging out with and where we’ve been?
Are you willing to get tested—and tolerate that Q-tip twirled around in the deepest, most sensitive recesses of your nasal cavity so your eyes water and you don’t know whether to gag, sneeze— or smack the lab tech? (I speak from experience).
Culture and Political Influence
Culture, and particularly politics, seems to have a profound effect on perceived risk and behavior. “Perceptions are affected not by changes in fundamental underlying risk, but rather by political-related interpretations of the risk” notes a working paper from the Becker Friedman Institute.
An article in The Conversation about the differences between responses of Republicans and Democrats notes someone’s party “influences Americans’ willingness to adopt preventative health behaviors.”
Where you get your information also seems crucial. A Pew Research Center paper notes “people who only get news from outlets whose audiences align with them politically” tend to think “the media have greatly exaggerated the risks.”
Being selective about the objectivity of the places you get your information is crucial. NewsGuard, a site that rates websites, notes there are 203 sites promoting misinformation—such as wearing a mask actually spreads the virus. Or that this is a deliberately planned virus—a “plandemic.”
What people believe is determined by whose website runs the best marketing campaign, not what’s true, says Renee DiResta of Stanford Internet Observatory.
Other countries have done much better at shutting down this virus—particularly Asian ones—but they have a different culture. The U.S. was born of revolution and rejection of authority, and that mentality seems to have persisted—with encouragement of the extreme elements.
The trouble is the people who don’t think restrictions are necessary aren’t just a risk to themselves. They bring it home to everyone else.
Maybe the Becker Friedman Institute is right when it says, rather ominously, “compliance with voluntary suggested measures in the presence of different political views on the crisis may have limited effectiveness.” Maybe “instead, enforcement may be required to successfully flatten the curve.”
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.
