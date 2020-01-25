AARP CHAPTER 5239

  • Philadelphia Flower Show and Historic Tour, March 7–8, $315 per person, double occupancy. Deadline to register is Feb. 7. Bus departs Lake of the Woods and Gordon Road commuter lot. Contact: Barbara at 540/972-4651; or wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
  • Pennsylvania Amishlands, May 4–6, $425-$525 per person. Contact Pierre Payette at 540/972-0519; or pierre114@verizon.net. For more information visit aarp5239.org and click on downloads.

CELEBRATE 55+ ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY

  • Sight & Sound Theater: “Queen Esther,” Lancaster, Pa., April 1, $170. Bus departs from Target parking lot, 25 S. Gateway Drive. Contact Sharon D. Boyd at 540/479-6929 for reservations or questions.

FREDERICKSBURG PARKS & RECREATION

  • Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pa., April 25, $99. Registration and cancellation deadline is April 10.
  • New York City Spring Trip, May 16, $80. Registration and cancellation deadline is May 1.
  • Hershey Park, Hershey, Pa., May 30, $115. Registration and cancellation deadline is May 8.
  • Canyon Country, Arizona and Nevada, Oct. 7–15, $2,999 per person double occupancy and $3,899 per person single occupancy. Travel Presentation March 3, 6 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Deposit of $500 due by May 7; final payment due by Aug. 7.

For more information or to register, call 540/372-1086 ext. 0; email fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov; or visit fredparksrec.com.

FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR TRIPS

  • MGM Grand, Feb. 20, $35 members, $40 non-members.
  • Hollywood Casino, March 5, $35 members, $40 non-members.
  • Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” Apr. 1, $56. Sign up before Feb. 12.
  • Virginia International Tattoo Show, May 3, $129 per person includes dinner, tour of the naval base and tattoo show.

Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.

TOURS4FUN TRIPS

  • Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C., March 17–20, $579 per person double occupancy.
  • Mackinac Island, Mich., including Frankenmuth and the Upper Peninsula, June 14–20, $909 per person double occupancy.
  • Moose Trax in New Hampshire, Aug. 16–21, $1,159.00 per person double occupancy.
  • Quebec City, Charlevoix and Isle of Coudres, Canada, Sept. 13–19, $1,005.00 per person double occupancy. Valid U.S. passport required.
  • Christmas in New York, Nov. 10–12, $559 per person double occupancy.
  • Nashville’s Opryland Country Christmas, Nov. 29–Dec. 3, $909 per person double occupancy.

A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to sign up. Call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386 for more details.

ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH

Holy Land tour, March 16–25, $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.

Tags

Load comments