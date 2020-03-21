AARP CHAPTER 5239

  • Virginia International Tattoo, Norfolk, May 3, $119. Contact Barbara at 540/972-4651, or wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
  • Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers baseball game, June 3, $80. Seats located lower field with elevator access. Contact Dave at 571/334-4913, or krausman369@gmail.com; or Nick at 540/972-0350.
  • Bus departs from Lake of the Woods also Route 3 and Gordon Road commuter lot. For flyer visit aarp5239.org, select downloads.

CELEBRATE 55+ ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY

  • Sight & Sound Theater: “Queen Esther,” Lancaster, Pa., April 1, $170. Bus departs from Target parking lot, 25 S. Gateway Drive. Contact Sharon D. Boyd at 540/479-6929 for reservations or questions.

FREDERICKSBURG PARKS & RECREATION

  • Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pa., April 25, $99. Registration and cancellation deadline is April 10.
  • New York City Spring Trip, May 16, $80. Registration and cancellation deadline is May 1.
  • Hershey Park, Hershey, Pa., May 30, $115. Registration and cancellation deadline is May 8.
  • Canyon Country, Arizona and Nevada, Oct. 7–15, $2,999 per person double occupancy and $3,899 per person single occupancy. Deposit of $500 due by May 7; final payment due by Aug. 7.

For more information or to register, call 540/372-1086 ext. 0; email fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov; or visit fredparksrec.com.

FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR TRIPS

  • Virginia International Tattoo Show, May 3, $129 per person includes dinner, tour of the naval base and tattoo show.
  • Riverside Center for The Performing Arts: “Murder for Two,” June 17, $58.
  • Solomon’s Island, Aug. 13, $50 members, $55 non-members includes bus, museum fee and boat tour. Lunch is on your own.
  • Gettysburg and Hershey, Pa., Oct. 6–8, $370 per person double occupancy, $479 per person single occupancy. $100 upon signing.
  • Foxwoods Casino, Nov. 11–13, $329 per person double occupancy, $458 per person single occupancy. $25 deposit.
  • Bethlehem, Pa. Dec. 3–5, $430 per person double occupancy, $569 per person single occupancy. $100 upon signing.
  • Savannah, Ga., Dec. 28, 2020–Jan. 2, 2021, $769 per person double occupancy, $1,038 per person single occupancy. $25 deposit.
  • Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.

TOURS4FUN TRIPS

  • Mackinac Island, Mich., including Frankenmuth and the Upper Peninsula, June 14–20, $909 per person double occupancy, $1,218 per person single occupancy.
  • Moose Trax in New Hampshire, Aug. 16–21, $1,159 per person double occupancy, $1,558 per person single occupancy.
  • French Quebec, Canada, Sept. 13–19, $1,005 per person double occupancy, $1,354 per person single occupancy. Valid U.S. passport required.
  • Christmas in New York, Nov. 10–12, $559 per person double occupancy, $768 per person single occupancy.
  • Nashville’s Opryland Country Christmas, Nov. 29–Dec. 3, $909 per person double occupancy, $1,288 per person single occupancy.
  • A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to sign up. Call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386 for more details.

