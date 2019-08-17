AARP CHAPTER 5239
- Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, Nationals Park, Washington, Sept. 26, $75. Seats located lower field, with elevator accessibility. For reservations, contact Dave at 571/334-4913, email krausman369@gmail.com; or Nick at 540/972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
- Fall Foliage Vintage Train Ride through Maryland, Oct. 26, $85.
- Holidays in New York City, Dec. 4–6, $579 double occupancy.
Contact Barbara at 540/972-4651 or wisecruiser@hotmail.com. Trips depart from Lake of the Woods and from Fredericksburg on Route 3 at the Gordon Road commuter lot. For flyer, visit aarp5239.org; select Downloads from pull-down menu. All are welcome.
FREDERICKSBURG
PARKS AND REC
- NAS Oceana Air Show, Virginia Beach, Sept. 21, $55. Register by Sept. 6.
- New York City, N.Y., in the Fall day trip, Oct. 19, $80. Register by Oct. 4.
- Christmas Time New York City, N.Y., day trip, Dec. 14, $80. Register by Nov. 29.
- Bus departs from Dorothy Hart Community Center. Sign up at Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. 540/372-1086; or fredparksrec.com.
FREDERICKSBURG
SENIOR TRIPS
- Valley Adventure, Sept. 3, $40–$45. Lunch at Mrs. Rowe’s Family Restaurant not included in price.
- Charles Town Casino, Sept. 5, $35–$40.
- MGM Casino, Oct. 10.
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Annie,” Oct. 16, $56 per show.
Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.
SPOTSYLVANIA
PARKS AND REC
- New York City Christmas Bus Trip, Nov. 23 or Dec. 7, $70. Meet bus at Loriella Park swimming pool parking lot. Meals not included. Register by Nov. 15. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
TOURS4FUN TRIPS
- Last call: Christmastime in Branson, Mo., Nov. 13–19, $909 double occupancy, $1,178 single occupancy.
- Last call: Christmas in New York City, N.Y., Dec. 3–5, $519 double occupancy, $718 single occupancy.
Register now; a $50 nonrefundable deposit is required. For more information, call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386.
ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH
- Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.