AARP CHAPTER 5239

  • Philadelphia Flower Show and Historic Tour, March 7–8, $315 per person, double occupancy. Deadline to register is Feb. 7. Bus departs Lake of the Woods and Gordon Road commuter lot. Contact: Barbara at 540/972-4651; or wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
  • Pennsylvania Amishlands, May 4–6, $425-$525 per person. Contact Pierre Payette at 540/972-0519; or pierre114@verizon.net. For more information visit aarp5239.org and click on downloads.

FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR TRIPS

  • MGM Grand, Feb. 20, $35 members, $40 non-members.
  • Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” Apr. 1, $56. Sign up before Feb. 12.
  • Virginia International Tattoo Show, May 3, $129 per person includes dinner, tour of the naval base and tattoo show.
  • Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.

ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH

Holy Land tour, March 16–25, $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.

Tags

Load comments