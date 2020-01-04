AARP CHAPTER 5239
- Pennsylvania Amishlands, May 4–6, $425-$525 per person. Contact Pierre Payette at 540/972-0519; or pierre114@verizon.net. For more information visit aarp5239.org and click on downloads.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR TRIPS
- MGM Grand, Feb. 20, $35 members, $40 non-members.
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Bright Star,” Apr. 1, $56. Sign up before Feb. 12.
- Virginia International Tattoo Show, May 3, $129 per person includes dinner, tour of the naval base and tattoo show.
- Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.
ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH
Holy Land tour, March 16–25, $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
