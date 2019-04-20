AARP CHAPTER 5239
- Washington Nationals vs N.Y. Mets Baseball Game, May 16, $75. Seats located lower field level with elevator access. Contact Nick at 540/972-0350; or Dave at 571/334-4913 or krausman369@gmail.com.
- Trips depart from Lake of the Woods and from Fredericksburg on Route 3 at the Gordon Road commuter lot. For flyer, visit aarp5239.org; select Downloads from pull-down menu. All are welcome.
FREDERICKSBURG
SENIOR TRIPS
- National Cathedral Flower Show, May 3, $40 members, $45 non-members.
- Charles Town Casino, May 7, $35 members, $40 non-members.
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “The Pirates of Penzance,” June 19, $56 due by May 3; “South Pacific,” July 31.
- Pittsburgh, Pa./Cleveland, Ohio, June 24–28, $720 double occupancy, $919 single occupancy. $100 deposit at time of signing.
- Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, Sept. 23–26, $640 double, $859 single. $100 deposit due at signing.
- Amishland, Sight & Sound “Jesus,” Oct 2–4. Call for details.
- Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION
- New York City Bus Trip, May 18, $70. Meals not included. Meet bus at Loriella Park swimming pool parking lot. Depart 4:30 a.m.; return 1:30 a.m. Deadline to register is May 10. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec; 540/507-7529.
ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH
- Lourdes, France and Rome, Italy, May 2–10. $3,599 double occupancy. Call 540/850-2737 for further information.
TOURS4FUN TRIPS
- Hot Air Balloon Festival, Vermont, June 12–17, $819 double occupancy, $1,018 single occupancy. Register by Monday.
- Cape Cod, Mass., Sept. 9–13, $795 double occupancy, $944 single occupancy.
- Christmastime in Branson, Mo., Nov. 13–19, $909 double occupancy, $1,178 single occupancy.
- Register now; a $50 non-refundable deposit is required. For more information call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386.