AARP CHAPTER 5239

  • Holidays in New York City, Dec. 4–6, $579 double occupancy.
  • Contact Barbara at 540/972-4651 or wisecruiser@hotmail.com. Trips depart from Lake of the Woods and from Fredericksburg on Route 3 at the Gordon Road commuter lot. For flyer, visit aarp5239.org; select Downloads from pull-down menu. All are welcome.

FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR TRIPS

  • Christmas Trolley Tour, Dec. 13, $11. Trolley leaves Dorothy Hart Community Center at 6 p.m.
  • Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Grease,” Jan. 29, $56.
  • Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.

ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH

Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.

Tags

Load comments