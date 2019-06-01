AARP CHAPTER 5239
- Fall Foliage Vintage Train Ride through Maryland, Oct. 26, $85.
- Holidays in NYC, Dec. 4-6, $579 double occupancy.
- Contact Barbara at 540/972-4651; or wisecruiser@hotmail.com. Trips depart from Lake of the Woods and from Fredericksburg on Route 3 at the Gordon Road commuter lot. For flyer, visit aarp5239.org; select Downloads from pull-down menu. All are welcome.
FREDERICKSBURG
SENIOR TRIPS
- Charles Town Casino, July 11, $35 members, $40 non-members.
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “South Pacific,” July 31, $56.
- Amishland, Sight & Sound “Jesus,” Oct 2–4. Call for details.
- Sign up at the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No credit cards accepted. 540/371-2429.
TOURS4FUN TRIPS
- Cape Cod, Mass., Sept. 9–13, $795 double occupancy, $944 single occupancy.
- Christmastime in Branson, Mo., Nov. 13–19, $909 double occupancy, $1,178 single occupancy.
- Register now; a $50 non-refundable deposit is required. For more information call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386.
ZOAN BAPTIST CHURCH
- Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.