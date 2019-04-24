25 thursday
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Collection, Fredericksburg Library, 1201 Caroline St. Janet Folkerts of the National Park Service presents the history and ongoing management of this 250,000-item collection. 7-8 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Film: “Tomka and His Friends,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Shqipëria e Re, 1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Garden Party, 750 Kings Highway, Stafford. Live music from Karen Jonas and Tim Bray, heavy hors d’ouvres from The Community Café, beer from Spencer Devon Brewing and wine from Kybecca. Purchase popular spring plants before the annual sale begins. 6-8 p.m. $35. Tickets for the Garden Party can be purchased through RAAI or online, bit.ly/RAAIGardenParty. Proceeds will provide YMCA memberships, museum passes and swimming passes for participants of RAAI’s day support program. Hosted by Rappahannock Adult Activities. 540/373-7643; rappahannockareacsb.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Mamma Mia!” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 7 p.m. $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. mvwildacts.seatyourself.biz.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m.; dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37-$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
26 friday
Pre-Code double feature, Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. “Night Nurse” (Warner Bros., 1931) and “Big Business Girl” (Warner Bros., 1931) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
St. Mary Parish Night Out, University of Mary Washington, Jepson Center, 1119 Hanover St. 6-11 p.m. $75. Dinner served 7-8 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m., featuring music by Andrew Thielen Big Band. Cash bar. Sponsored by St. Mary Catholic Church. 540/373-0259.
Fundraising banquet, Alwyngton Manor, 511 Falmouth St., Warrenton. Wine and cheese with silent auction at 6 p.m. Dinner and program featuring Laura Ricketts at 7 p.m. Complimentary dinner with the opportunity to donate and sponsor the Warrenton Pregnancy Center’s ministry. 540/699-0338.
Book sale, Wilderness Branch Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 540/854-5310.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
UMW Philharmonic: Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with Nadja Salerno–Sonnenberg, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. umwphilharmonic.com.
THEATER
Company360: “Bridges,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Contemporary ballet. 7 p.m. $8-$15. companythreesixty.com.
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 p.m. $10. Recommended for audiences 16 and older. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“Mamma Mia!” Mountain View High School. See April 25 listing.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. 7 p.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. See April 25 listing.
27 saturday
“The Things They Carried” author Tim O’Brien, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. Meet the author of the NEA Big Read selection. Includes a reception, presentation, Q&A and book signing. 3-5 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Book signing: Suzanne Ludlum, Snow Branch Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Ludlum will sign “An Imperfect Pilgrim: Trauma and Healing on This Side of the Rainbow.” 1-3 p.m. librarypoint.org.
“Midnight at the Masquerade,” King George Citizen’s Center, 8076 Kings Highway. Dinner, dancing, live music from The Dahlgren Band, murder mystery theater. Silent auction, photos, beer and wine available for sale. 6 p.m. $75. Proceeds benefit Dahlgren Heritage Museum. 540/663-3680; eventbrite.com.
Spring Oyster Crawl on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Oysters prepared by the R&B Oyster Bar from Denson’s. Live music by The Lewis Sluder Smith Acoustic Trio. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Gnarly Hops and Barley Fest, Depot District, historic Culpeper. Live music, commemorative tasting, and unlimited craft beer tastings. Noon-5 p.m. $35. $10 non-drinking tickets available at the gate. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; gnarlyhops.eventbrite.com.
Film: “National Velvet,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (MGM, 1944) 2 p.m. “The Road Back,” (Universal, 1937) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Earth Day on the Rappahannock, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Hands-on exhibits, live music, food and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. earthdayfred.com.
Earth Day in Orange, Short Street near the train station. Live music, activities, silent auction, a panel discussion and Earth volleyball are available for all ages. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. imaniworks.org.
Plant sale, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Annual sale features dozens of varieties of perennials including varieties from the gardens of the Washington Heritage Museums. 9 a.m.- noon. All proceeds directly benefit the gardens.
The King George Garden Club plant sale, King George Middle School, 8246 Dahlgren Road. Locally grown perennials, shrubs and more; free gardening advice. 8 a.m.-noon.
Multiple vendor sale, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Plant and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thrift Shop’s Spring Cleaning Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
Book sale, Wilderness Branch Library. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. See April 26 listing.
Awesome Owls, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Stargazing at Widewater, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 8 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Heritage Day, Sargeant Museum, 214 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Living history and hands-on demonstrations and artisan, retail and food vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/967-5975.
People of Caledon Series: The Steamboat Era, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 2-4 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. The gardens will be open and free to the public during regular museum hours. Through May 4. vagardenweek.org.
Dolley Madison Garden Club Centennial Tour. Garden Week driving tour featuring local homes and gardens. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $30-$35. Tour headquarters is Christ Church, Gordonsville. dmgcvirginia.org.
James Monroe’s Birthday Celebration, 908 Charles St. Music, cake, crafts and photo opportunities with James Monroe. 2-5 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
65 Roses Car, Truck and Bike Show, Classic Iron, 4907 Jefferson Davis Highway. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Spectators free, but donations appreciated. Vehicle registration is $15 in advance, $20 day of. Preregister at envymy300@yahoo.com.
Car and Truck Show, Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds benefit youth missions. 540/845-1375; bethelbaptistva.org.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See April 25 listing.
Pancake Breakfast, Carmel United Methodist Church, 5729 Sandy Point Road, Kinsale. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee or tea. 7:30-10:30 a.m. Adults $7, children under 12 are $3. Carry out orders available. Tickets at the door, at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague, or by calling Doc Dugan 804/450-6030; or Judd Richard 804/472-2870. Proceeds support those in need in the Northern Neck. Sponsored by the Northern Neck Christian Men’s Group.
Chicken dinner, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road. 5-7 p.m. $12 for adults ages 13 and older, and $8 for children. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will be used for the youth summer camp at Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters. stevensburgbaptist.org.
VFW dinner, VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. Hamburgers and hot dogs, Nancy’s VFW Bluegrass Band will perform. 5-8 p.m. Admission is a donation to the VFW at the door.
CONCERT
Fredericksburg Music Blast: All Things Country, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Live music, beer and spirits garden, food trucks, children’s activities, corn hole tournament, mechanical bull, line dancing and vendors. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $15-$20. Sponsored by Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club. fxbgmusicblast.com.
Ocean Celtic Quartet, Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. 8 p.m. $25 adults, $10 under 18. 540/675-1253; LittleWashingtonTheatre.com.
Gospel sing, Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford. Featuring The Old Time Way Bluegrass Gospel and The Virginia Gospel Singers. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. 6-8 p.m. A love offering will benefit the Massaponax Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Gospel sing, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway, King George. Features Rapidan Ridge and One Lane Bridge. 6-8 p.m. 540/775-7188.
Nick Smith, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $30. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
Spanglish, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. As part of Earth Day on the Rappahannock. 1:40-2:30 p.m.
THEATER
“Bridges,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See April 26 listing.
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater. See April 26 listing.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. See April 26 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 25 listing.
28 sunday
Auditions, LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” 2 p.m. For information and audition forms, visit lowplayers.org.
Spring Oyster Crawl on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards. Live music by The Atkinsons (trio show). See April 27 listing.
Pollen-Nation: Seed Bombs, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 2-4 p.m. $10 per kit. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Invasive Species Hike, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 2 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
CONCERTS
“Great American Songbook Live!” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Gracie & Lacy, descendants of the Civil War-era owners of Ellwood and Chatham manors, perform American hits of the 1920s-60s. 2-3:30 p.m. $25. All proceeds benefit Friends of Wilderness Battlefield operations, preservation and education projects. 800/838-3006; fowb.org.
An Afternoon at the Organ, Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site, 801 Sophia St. Featuring Darryl Mark Nichols. 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Walker Auxiliary Club. 540/373-8701.
St. George’s Chamber Series: Beau Soir Ensemble, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Classical. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Music on the Steps, Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane. Featuring the Stafford High School Strings Orchestra and the Colonial Forge High School Jazz Band. 2-4 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Tour the house for free 9-4:30 p.m. In the case of bad weather, check the Facebook page for Friends of Chatham, or on that day only, call the NPS Weather Line at 540/693-3200, ext. 3190. ArtsatChatham@gmail.com.
Gospel sing: Calvary’s Mercy, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. 6 p.m. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
THEATER
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See April 26 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m.; dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 25 listing.
29 monday
St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St. 1-4 p.m. $5 per person, free for members. Through May 4.
Sing for a Night with The Spotsylvanians Chorus, The Marshall Center, 8802 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Meet and greet, sit in on a rehearsal and refreshments. 6:30-9 p.m. Registration forms for next season will be available. 540/903-5784; membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com.
30 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 25 listing.
1 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Zac Cunningham discusses William Key Howard Jr., who repaired Kenmore’s damaged plaster ceilings when he lived in Kenmore with his family in the years following the Civil War. 11:15 a.m.- noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Space is limited; reservations encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Participants will climb a total of 80 stairs. A few passageways and stairwells are twisting, narrow, and confined. Liability release form must be completed prior to the tour. 540/370-0732 ext. 24; hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See April 26 listing.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m.; dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 25 listing.
2 thursday
Speaker Series: Jarod Kearney, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St. Kearney will speak on preserving family heirlooms. 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Film: “I Like it Like That,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Comedy drama about the trials and tribulations of a young Puerto Rican couple. (Columbia, 1994—Rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 25 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 25 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 25 listing.
THEATER
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. See April 26 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 25 listing.