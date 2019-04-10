11 thursday
Yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale support charitable community donations and scholarship programs. rapidandistrictruritan.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m.; dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37-$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
12 friday
Osprey Festival. Guided bird walks, bus and golf cart tours, children’s activities, citizen science presentations and workshops, native plant sale and concert featuring music from the Big Gavel Band. Some events are free and others require tickets. A schedule of events and tickets are available at downtowncolonialbeach.org.
Film: “Nothing But a Man,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Cinema V, 1964) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Tintoretto lecture, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Presented by Marjorie Och to coincide with the National Gallery of Art exhibit, “Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice.” 7 p.m.; social gathering at 6:30 p.m. Free; register online. Donations accepted. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg–Este Association. 540/903-3186; Fred-Este.org.
Fish fry dinner, St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 adult, $5 child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
Yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club. See April 11 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Hello, Dolly!” Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $10. fourcp.org.
“Mousetrap,” LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. See April 11 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. See April 11 listing.
“Steel Magnolias,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $25 includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.
13 saturday
“ Letters from the Past,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. George Washington and Betty Washington Lewis’ personal correspondence. 5-6:30 p.m. $20 adults, $10 under 17. Reservations encouraged. 540/370-0732 ext. 24; hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Retro Retail Therapy: Shopping Downtown in the 1950s. Meet at the Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St. Walking tour. 1-2:30 p.m. $5 for HFFI members and $7 for non-members. Reservations are required at 1200 Caroline St.; 540/371-4504; or hffi.org/product/retro-retail-therapy-april-13-2019.
18th annual Larry Turner Celebration of Poetry, Salem Church Library, Meeting Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road. Open mic, poetry slam, reading, workshop, meet the author. Featured poet is Carolyn Kreiter–Foronda, Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita. 1-4 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Riverside Writers. riversidewriters.com.
Osprey Festival, Downtown Colonial Beach. See April 12 listing.
Opening day, Colonial Beach Historical Society Museum, 128 Hawthorn St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Special hours for Osprey Festival.
Multicultural Fair, University of Mary Washington. Multicultural entertainment, children’s activities, international and American food, and ethnic craft vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Rain or shine. students.umw.edu/multicultural/fair.
Film: “M,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1951) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Homecoming at the CAF Capital Wing, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. STEM events, presentations, museum and lunch in the hangar. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Aircraft rides available at $49, $99 or $695 per seat; purchase in advance at homecomingatcafcapitalwing.eventbrite.com. For frequently asked questions regarding flight requirements, check-in times, cancellations and changes, see Eventbrite page or call 540/402-1818.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
Introduction to Beekeeping, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road. Lecture and demonstration from the Northern Neck Beekeepers Association. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Bring lunch to picnic on the grounds after. Special programming support provided by the Phase Foundation. Registration requested. For more info or to register, contact 804/493-1972; or JBachman@StratfordHall.org. stratfordhall.org/events/introduction-to-beekeeping.
Dog Easter Egg Hunt, Kenmore Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Doggie costume contest, furry fun and prizes. 1-3 p.m. $5 for up to two dogs. Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old. Pre-registration required. All dog parents must sign release acknowledging their dog(s) are current on shots and are healthy. On-site registration will be available only if space remains. 540/372-1086; fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov; fredericksburgva.gov.
Spring Fling, Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road. Children’s activities and games, barrel train rides, a bubble area, and popcorn and lemonade. 1-3 p.m. Story on the Steps will take place at 1:30 p.m. An egg hunt with groups separated by age will take place at 2 p.m. 540/898-0021
Easter at Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Fredericksburg. Egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, hayrides, scavenger hunt and prize, play in the family playgrounds and visit the farm animals. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Concessions/lunch kitchen $9 per person; age 2 and younger are free. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Easter egg hunt, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. For children 12 and younger; bring a basket per child. 1-3 p.m. $2 per child. Reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Easter Eggstravaganza, Louisa Town Park, 108 Meadow Ave. Face painting, cupcake walk, pictures with the Easter Bunny, games and contests for children ages 2 to 12. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Egg hunt promptly at noon. Free. Bring your own basket. visitlouisa.com.
Easter Egg Hunt, Richmond County Public Library, Rappahannock Community College, Warsaw. Gather for the egg hunt at the Student Lounge in the main academic building before 11 a.m. Crafts, a hot dog lunch and magic show with Jonathan Austin at noon. Free. 804/333-6710.
Eggstravaganza, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., King George. Egg hunt, picture taken with the Easter Bunny, crafts, games, and Easter bonnet contest. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 per child. Rain or shine. For more info, call Janine Paulsen at 540/775-4386.
Easter egg hunt and Egg-lympics, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Games at noon; age divided egg hunts at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $4 adults. Children 12 and younger are free. Cash only at box office. everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html.
Lignum Ruritan yard sale, 20489 Gibson Lane, Lignum. 8 a.m.-noon. Benefits scholarships and community projects. Space available $15. 540/718-5130.
Yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club. 7 a.m.-noon. See April 11 listing.
Pansy and mum sale, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center. 9 a.m.-noon. Proceeds help provide programs and other essentials at the library. Sponsored by Friends of Culpeper Library.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See April 11 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979. (every 2nd. Sat.)
Spaghetti dinner, Fairview Beach Fire Department, 6060 Riverview Drive, King George. Spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, bread, homemade dessert and a beverage. 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the “Protecting the Potomac” erosion fund. 540/775-7090.
UMW Catholic Campus Ministry Dinner and Auction Gala, University Center Ballroom. 6:30-10 p.m. $50. Proceeds fund programming, scholarships, service trips and retreats for the student community. Tickets available online at umwcatholic.org/gala.
CONCERTS
Soundworks–A Capella, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $19-$21. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
Global Rhythms Sound-Fest, Theatre House at Castleton, 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Percussion workshop and performance by Tom Teasley. 3 p.m. Multicultural jam session, 5-7 p.m. $15 for students and $35 for the general public. A separate buffet dinner with vegetarian and meat options will be 7-8:30 p.m., $18 per person, with adult beverages available for purchase. Participants are invited to dress up in costume for the event. 540/937-3454; castletonfestival.org.
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Reflections: Celebrating 20 Years of Making Music,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $7. A reception and meet and greet follows. Sponsored by a grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
Spanglish, University of Mary Washington Multicultural Fair, George Washington Stage. 4:15-5 p.m. Free. students.umw.edu/multicultural/fair.
Unbroken Light, Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Road. 6:45 p.m. Free. All ages, family-friendly. Childcare not provided. rchurch.net.
THEATER
“Hello, Dolly!” Four County Players. $14-$18. See April 12 listing.
“Mousetrap,” LOW Community Center. See April 12 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 11 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. See April 11 listing.
“Steel Magnolias,” Caroline Community Theatre. See April 12 listing.
14 sunday
Stafford Regional Choral Society Spring Gala: That’s Entertainment, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Includes dinner, music and silent auction. Cocktails 6:30 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m. $85. Proceeds support concerts and scholarships for high school seniors. staffordchoral.org.
Book talk and signing: Philip Bigler, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Bigler presents “A Century of Honor, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” 3 p.m. $5; members admitted free. Books available for purchase. RSVP to attend. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
Osprey Festival, Downtown Colonial Beach. See April 12 listing.
Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. See April 13 listing.
Beeping Egg Hunt, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Egg hunt, miniature petting zoo, refreshments and sensory crafts and activities for visually impaired and blind children and their families. 2-4 p.m. Free. Bring a basket. RSVP to 540/654-1851.
Easter at Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. See April 13 listing.
“Owl”some Afternoon, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Discover more about the owls at Caledon. 3-4:30 p.m. No extra event fee. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Owl Prowl, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 7-9 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
CONCERT
“I Dream a World” Spring Choral Concert, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. UMW Chorus, Chamber Choir and The Fredericksburg Singers present an evening of poetry in song. 7 p.m. Free.
THEATER
“Hello, Dolly!” Four County Players. 2:30 p.m. $14-$18. See April 12 listing.
“Mousetrap,” LOW Community Center. 2 p.m. See April 12 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m.; dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 11 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See April 11 listing.
“Steel Magnolias,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. $10; dinner not available. See April 12 listing.
15 monday
Eagle Tours, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Painted Rocks, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Based on the “Kindness Rocks Project.” 2-3 p.m. No extra event fee. Reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
16 tuesday
Driftwood Art, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Collect driftwood on the beach and then create art with your findings. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 11 listing.
17 wednesday
Fossil Find, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Geocaching Adventure, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 2-3 p.m. No extra event fee. Reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See April 12 listing.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m.; dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 11 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. See April 11 listing.
18 thursday
Guerilla Gardening, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Create seed bombs and throw them at the park to plant them. 10-11:30 a.m. No extra event fee. Reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Film: “Time Out for Rhythm,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 11 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 11 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 11 listing.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 11 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. See April 11 listing.
The Easter Show: The Living Last Supper, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $16-$21. Through April 20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“From Dark Morning into Dawn,” Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St., Culpeper. Celebrating the Resurrection. 7:30 p.m. Free.
